Jurgen Klopp insists Salah did NOT refuse to come off during substitution mix-up at Anfield

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has rejected the suggestion that Mo Salah refused to be replaced during the second half of Sunday’s win over Manchester City.

Klopp decided to make a triple substitution halfway through the break and there was a moment of confusion after Salah’s number went on the board.

Salah was then featured in a deep conversation with Klopp when the number was changed to Harvey Elliot’s, making way for Fabio Carvalho.

A reporter asked Klopp after the game if Salah had talked him out of a substitution, but the Reds manager insisted it was simply an error by the official.

‘I find this question really interesting. Tell me what you think,” Klopp said. “Do you think we hung up the 11 so that Mo has to be substituted, but he comes up to me and says he doesn’t want to leave the field?

‘How could that happen? What is the logical explanation for that? Yes, wrong number on the board.

“I wanted to talk to Mo because his role changed. Darwin came up and Mo played 10 around Darwin and Darwin was behind. Mo was disappointed seeing the number, but I didn’t know anything about the 11 on the board. When I saw that, we could change it.’

Salah’s number was accidentally shown on the board before it was changed to the correct number

Klopp praised Salah, whose performance was brilliant, saying: “Mo played an exceptional game, absolutely outstanding. One of two strikers in the center today with Bobby, great. Top performance, the goal was world class.

“One of your colleagues asked if I thought we were lucky at the time because Cancelo missed the ball. I didn’t see a player miss the ball, I saw a player use his body extremely well and beat the keeper in a one-on-one situation. Top class target.

“The situation before that, it’s a shame he didn’t score already. Good on the ball, constant threat in the back. Extremely hard work. Excellent performance, it was really good.’