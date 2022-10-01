Jurgen Klopp given midfield boost as Arthur Melo’s agent says he is now ‘at the coach’s disposal’

Jurgen Klopp has received a promising update on the condition of mercenary Arthur Melo, who is reported to be the solution to Liverpool’s midfield injury crisis.

The 26-year-old was loaned to Juventus for a season on the last day of the summer transfer window, but he has failed to impress the Reds boss after just two appearances since his arrival.

The Brazilian has missed most of the pre-season but the Brazilian’s condition has been a concern for Klopp, but the former Barcelona star has worked hard behind the scenes to meet the standards needed to cope offer to the rigors of English football.

Arthur Melo (pictured) struggled with his fitness and played for Liverpool twice this season

Jurgen Klopp (pictured) may be able to pick Arthur after his agent gave a positive fitness update

And it looks like he’s ready to get more regular playing time for the Merseyside club, with his agent announcing that the midfielder is poised to become a more regular face in Liverpool’s midfield, according to CalcioMercato.

Speaking to the Italian news channel, his agent Federico Pastorello said: “Arthur played very little last year and then had an operation scheduled in June, which meant he missed some of the preparation.

‘He wasn’t there’ [Juventus manager Massimiliano] Allegri’s plans, so he didn’t train with the rest of the team, so it’s normal that he arrived in this condition on the last day, from his point of view he needed extra work.”

However, the midfielder is no stranger to playing on the big stage, having joined Barcelona in 2018 from Brazilian side Gremio for £35 million, before leaving for Juventus in 2020 for £68 million.

Setbacks from injury have prevented him from making an impression in the Premier League as Arthur underwent surgery earlier this summer to repair a calcified bone in his right leg.

Arthur has only played twice for the Reds this season due to concerns about his current condition

The 26-year-old (left) played in Liverpool’s 4-1 Champions League defeat to Napoli

Arthur is also struggling to acclimate to the demands of the English top flight, and it was rumored that his contract could be terminated in January, while Liverpool were unhappy with his current level.

But according to his agent, he is now ready to play for the Liverpool first team.

“In addition, the difference between England and Italy in this regard is huge, so it was necessary to make up for the physical gap with his team-mates,” Pastorello continued.

“Now he has recovered and is at the disposal of the coach. I have no doubt that he will do very well in a Liverpool shirt.”

Arthur’s absence from the pitch has resulted in the wrong kind of squad headaches for Klopp, who has struggled this season with a series of injuries to key players, leaving him with a small roster in midfield.

Jordan Henderson (right) returned to action for England on Monday after an injury

Rumor has it that Liverpool are on the hunt for midfielder Jude Bellingham (pictured)

Captain Jordan Henderson has missed much of the season with a hamstring injury, but returned on Monday evening in England’s draw against Germany.

Naby Keita was also sidelined before the start of the season with a hamstring injury, but will return later in October.

The Reds are also without Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho in midfield and with Arthur now fit, the Brazilian, who has capped for his country 22 times, could be the solution to Klopp’s midfield headache.

However, Liverpool are still looking for new faces in midfield in the coming year, with the club reportedly at the wheel to sign Borussia Dortmund’s up and coming young star Jude Bellingham.