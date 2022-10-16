WhatsNew2Day
Jurgen Klopp faces a one-game touchline ban after being sent off in victory against Manchester City

Sports
By Merry

Jurgen Klopp faces a one-game ban on the sidelines after being sent off in the win against Manchester City, with Liverpool manager admitting he ‘lost it’ after being frustrated by referee decisions

  • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces a one-game touchline ban
  • Klopp was sent off in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield
  • Looking back on the incident, Klopp admitted he ‘lost it’ due to referee decisions

By Dominic King for the Daily Mail

Published: 10:40 PM, October 16, 2022 | Updated: 10:40 PM, October 16, 2022

Jurgen Klopp faces a one-game suspension on the sidelines after being sent off during his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City for ‘losing’.

The Liverpool manager was already on edge after some questionable decisions from referee Anthony Taylor, but the one that led to him shorting came when Bernardo Silva Mo Salah struggled over the sidelines and no foul was awarded.

Asked about the incident, he said: ‘So, of course, red card, my fault. I went over the top in the moment. I don’t think I was disrespectful to anyone, but if you look back at the pictures – I know the way I look in these moments is already worthy of a red card. I lost it at that point and that’s not OK.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces one-game suspension on the sidelines after being sent off

“But I think a bit of an excuse I’d like to call, how can you not whistle for that mistake? I wish I could get an explanation.

“I don’t know what Pep said, but during the game we agreed that Anthony Taylor should just let things go. Why would you do that?

Klopp was especially angry that Bernardo Silva was not punished for insulting Mohamed Salah

Klopp was frustrated by some questionable decisions from referee Anthony Taylor

“I now heard people say it was Anfield that made the decision of the VAR (to disallow Foden’s goal).

“But with a foul on Mo, Anfield had no chance to make any impact.

“It’s a foul on Fabinho (in the run-up to Foden’s goal), I think we can agree on that. Then Alisson has his hand on the ball, so that’s a save, the way I understand it… imagine if it hadn’t been disallowed, we’d sit here and talk about three situations where he should have whistled.’

