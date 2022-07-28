WhatsNew2Day
Jurgen Klopp confirms Adrian will start for Liverpool in the Community Shield against Man City

Jurgen Klopp confirms Adrian will start in goal for Liverpool in Community Shield against Manchester City, with both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher injured

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Adrian will start in Liverpool’s goal in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

FA Cup winners Liverpool take on Premier League champions City in the traditional curtain raise of the season at King Power Stadium on Saturday.

But during his pre-match press conference, the Reds boss told reporters he would be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.

Alisson has only played 45 minutes in pre-season so far and that came over two weeks ago

“Alisson has trained more today than the day before, so he will definitely be available for Fulham, but not for the weekend,” said Klopp. “Diogo … unfortunately it takes a while.”

Alisson has only played 45 minutes in pre-season so far and that came against Manchester United in Bangkok more than two weeks ago.

With Caoimhin Kelleher also unavailable, this means third-choice goalkeeper Adrian will start between the sticks against City.

More to follow.

