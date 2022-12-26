Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool are within ‘hitting distance’ of Premier League leaders

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his Liverpool team are within “hitting distance” of the leading teams in the Premier League.

The Reds find themselves in sixth place ahead of the Premier League’s Boxing Day restart, when the Merseyside club travel to Aston Villa after their 3-2 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Despite his disappointing first half of the season, Klopp has stressed his team are still close to ‘the exciting places’ in the league, while fourth-placed Tottenham are seven points behind with one game to go. . players to reach them.

According to the evening standardKlopp said: “Obviously we left a gap between ourselves and the much more exciting places in the table, but we consider ourselves at the moment to be a stone’s throw away and that means we have to chase and that’s what we will do.

‘All the players who came back from the World Cup now really see it, that’s very important.

“I think some of them could really gain confidence even when it was probably not that short before, but a good World Cup, like Hendo’s.” [Jordan Henderson] for example, it sure is useful.

“So we’re looking forward to what’s ahead, but we know it’s intense.

“There are never any guarantees out there and I can imagine that at Arsenal everyone is eager to play again, City saw it, they have expectations and ambitions.”

Jordan Henderson came on in the 57th minute of Liverpool’s recent clash with Man City

The German coach recently indicated his desire to sign reinforcements during the January transfer window and admitted that the club is ‘looking’ for options.

“To be honest, I’m not against investment, it’s clear, but we’ll see what the future holds,” Klopp said.

‘In our situation, we always say that we are prepared from a sporting point of view. The ideas we have and the need are clear, but everything else is not 100 percent in our hands.

‘You can imagine the situation we’re in, we’re probably looking. If something happens, we’ll see.

James Milner is a big doubt for the Boxing Day clash with Villa after limping off in Thursday’s loss at The Etihad, but Klopp is hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered from a virus.

Ibrahima Konate returns to training on December 27 after reaching the World Cup final with France.

The German coach admitted that the club is “looking for” possible options in the January market