Jupiter missions could also help search for dark matter

A brilliant image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot along with its violent southern hemisphere, taken by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it passed close to the gas giant planet. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Southwest Research Institute/Malin Space Science Systems/Kevin M. Gill



In a recent study published in the Journal of High Energy Physics, two researchers at Brown University showed how data from previous missions to Jupiter could help scientists investigate dark matter, one of the most mysterious phenomena in the universe. The reason previous Jupiter missions were chosen is because of the extensive amount of data collected on the largest planet in the solar system, specifically from the Galileo and Juno orbiters. The elusive nature and composition of dark matter continues to elude scientists, both figuratively and literally, because it emits no light. So why do scientists continue to study this mysterious — and completely invisible — phenomenon?

“Because it’s there and we don’t know what it is,” says Dr. Lingfeng Li, a postdoctoral research associate at Brown University and lead author of the paper. “There is strong evidence coming from very different data sets pointing to dark matter: cosmic microwave background, stellar motions in galaxies, gravitational lens effects, etc. Basically, it behaves like a cold, non-interactive (therefore dark) dust on large length scales, while the nature and possible interactions within a smaller length scale are still unknown. It must be something brand new: something different from our baryonic matter.”

In the study, the researchers discussed how trapped electrons in Jupiter’s massive magnetic field and radiation belt could be used to investigate dark matter and dark mediators that exist between what is known as the dark sector and our visible world. They deduced three scenarios for trapped electrons within Jupiter’s radiation belts: fully trapped, quasi-trapped, and unenclosed electrons. Their results showed that recorded measurements from the Galileo and Juno missions indicate that produced electrons may be either completely or quasi-trapped in Jupiter’s inner radiation belts, ultimately contributing to energetic electron fluxes.

One goal of this study was to make a first attempt at using data from past, active and future missions to Jupiter to investigate new physics beyond the traditional model of particle physics. While data for this study was collected from the long-term missions of the Galileo and Juno orbiters near Jupiter, Li doesn’t think this kind of research can be done using data from other long-term missions to other planets, such as Saturn and its historic Cassini orbiters. mission.

“First, Jupiter is much more massive than Saturn,” explains Li. “The escape velocity is almost twice that of Saturn, which means that the absorption rate of dark matter at Jupiter is greatly improved. In addition, Jupiter does not have a significant main ring and electrons can be trapped for a long time before being absorbed by the ring materials. Others celestial bodies in the solar systems are just too small (e.g. Earth) The sun is a very interesting target, but its magnetic field is very non-trivial. We don’t know yet how to interpret the solar data, but it’s worth considering .”

While Li said they have not yet decided what to do in terms of future studies, the paper concludes with recommendations for future Jupiter missions to expand the scope of particle physics while providing more accurate measurements of the energetic electron fluxes in the sky. are discussed in this article.

Lingfeng Li, JiJi Fan, Jupiter missions as dark matter probes. arXiv:2207.13709v1 [hep-ph], arxiv.org/abs/2207.13709

