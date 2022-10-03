Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the night sky in October

NASA is urging stargazers to enjoy “evenings with giants” this month — as the massive planets Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the night sky over the coming weeks.

Early in the evening you’ll find them in the southeast, moving slowly west with the stars over the course of the night.

“They form a triangle with the bright star Fomalhaut,” explains the American space agency on its website.

“As you observe this trio, watch the planets shine with constant light as the star twinkles. This can be an easy way to tell if you’re looking at a planet or a star.’

Late last month, astronomers revealed that Jupiter would appear at its largest and brightest in decades, when it came closest to Earth in 59 years.

It’s still some 367 million miles from us, but not since October 1963 have stargazers had such a great opportunity to see it in the night sky.

Astronomers may also be able to observe the retrograde motion of Mars this month. The sky map above shows the path of the Red Planet over several months in 2022 and 2023 as it enters and exits retrograde motion

JUPITER: THE BASIS Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun and the largest in our solar system. It is a huge ball of gas made mainly of hydrogen and helium, with some heavy elements. “Jupiter’s familiar streaks and vortices are actually cold, windswept clouds of ammonia and water, floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium,” NASA said. “Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is a giant storm bigger than Earth that has been raging for hundreds of years.” The planet is twice the size of all the other planets combined, and the Great Red Spot alone is large enough to fit the entire Earth. One spacecraft – NASA’s Juno orbiter – is currently exploring this gigantic world. Facts and numbers Distance from Zon: 750 million km Turnaround time: 12 years Surface: 61.42 billion km² Ray: 69,911 km Mass: 1,898 × ​​​​10^27 kg (317.8 M⊕) Duration of the day: 0d 9h 56m moons: 53 with formal designations; countless extra moons

The gas giant came closest to Earth in nearly 60 years on September 25, and 24 hours later it reached opposition, meaning the planet appeared opposite the sun relative to that on Earth.

The planet’s closest approach to Earth almost never coincides with opposition, which NASA said meant this year’s views would be “extraordinary.”

The overlap of the two events, which won’t happen again until 2139, means that Jupiter will appear brighter and larger in the sky in the coming weeks.

As for other celestial sights this month, Mars has been steadily working eastwards, as usual, all year round from the background stars.

But at the end of October, the Red Planet stops this apparent movement and then appears to change course.

For the next three months, from November to the end of January, the planet moves west every night, then towards the end of January it reverses direction and continues its journey east.

This is what is called the retrograde motion of Mars, NASA said.

“It happens about every two years, and it really brought early observers up to speed,” the US space agency wrote.

“That Mars appears to be changing direction is an illusion caused by the movements of our planet orbiting the Red Planet in its orbit.”

Earth and Mars are on roughly circular paths around the sun, like cars on a racetrack, but our planet Earth is on the inner, faster track.

About every 26 months we overtake Mars, which is moving more slowly in its orbit. During that period of passing through Mars, and before we round the bend in our orbit to get off it, we see Mars in retrograde, which seems to change direction, even though it is still moving forward in its orbit.

Amateur astronomers have been told to take note of how Mars’ position changes over the weeks relative to Betelgeuse, Aldebaran and the Pleiades.

NASA added: “You will witness what was once a source of intense curiosity for astronomers, but which we now know is just a sign of two planets passing at night.”

Stargazing: Early in the evening you'll see Jupiter and Saturn in the southeastern sky, moving slowly west with the stars during the night

The Orionids meteor shower is also active in October and November and peaks on the night of October 20.

It is a moderate rainfall, usually producing 10-20 meteors per hour at its peak, under clear, dark skies.

The bad news is that the moon will be about 20 percent full during peak nights this year, so it will interfere a bit if it rises a few hours before sunrise.

However, it shouldn’t completely spoil the view.

The shower’s name comes from the fact that you can trace the paths of its meteors to an area of ​​the sky near Orion.

These meteors are dust fragments left by Comet Halley in a trail that extends along its orbit. They are usually bright and fast moving, and they often leave stubborn trails that can glow in the air for a few seconds after they shoot past.

No special equipment is needed to observe meteor showers.

‘Just make sure you’re warm enough and look from a safe, dark place away from bright lights. Then all you have to do is look up and enjoy the show,” the US space agency said.