Juno Temple wears towering platforms as she holds hands with mystery man in NYC

Juno Temple looked chic in a tiny black mini dress as she stepped out in New York City on Friday.

The 33-year-old Ted Lasso actress accentuated the leggy look with a pair of sky-high black and beige platforms.

She met an unknown man as they joined forces while out and about in Manhattan.

The UK-born star pulled her bright blonde locks into a high ponytail secured with a textured black scrunchie.

She was wearing round sunglasses with white frames and dark tinted lenses.

Juno wore thick gold hoops in her ears and adorned her neck with a chain with a chain with a ‘J’ pendant attached to it.

In addition, she stacked several gold bracelets on her wrist and carried a denim Louis Vuitton handbag.

The movie star slung a baby pink shopping bag with black ribbon handles over one shoulder.

It matched her pink-wrapped phone, which the petite beauty held in one of her hands at one point.

Her male counterpart was casually dressed in a navy-blue short-sleeved shirt, which he closed with a green tie.

He added gray shorts and cream high-top sneakers and carried a black shopping bag.

Juno appears in Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones, a model whose career takes a detour when she takes on the role of marketing and public relations manager for AFC Richmond football club.

Earlier this week, she was a guest on The Tonight Show, where she spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about the hit Apple TV+ series.

For the occasion, she stunned in a sequin-covered, reflective mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

The flashy outfit was completed with a pair of the brand’s metallic silver platform soles that boosted her 5ft2in figure.

During the broadcast, she said that she stepped outside her comfort zone for her role in the comedy, because she is used to dramatic acting.

Temple, who recently received her second Emmy nomination for Ted Lasso, gushed about the show’s lead actor, Jason Sudeikis, 46.

She noted that the actor also had a hand in casting the program, as she explained: “I think he has the ability – with a lot of people on the show – to see something in all of us that we didn’t necessarily think that we had all in us.’

She revealed another tidbit behind the scenes, admitting that she thought it had been a mistake when Sudeikis originally contacted her about working on the show.

“He texted me and there was a moment when I was like, ‘Oh god, this is getting awkward because I’m pretty sure he’s texting the wrong actress.'”

Winner! Temple was recently nominated for her second Emmy for Ted Lasso; seen in March with the Best Comedy Series Award at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards