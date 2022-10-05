Juno gets highest-resolution close-up of Jupiter’s moon Europa

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa are revealed in an image acquired by Juno’s Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) during the spacecraft’s flyby on Sept. 29, 2022. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI



Observations from the spacecraft’s moon passage provided the first close-up in more than two decades of this ocean world, resulting in remarkable images and unique science.

The highest-resolution image NASA’s Juno mission has ever captured of a specific part of Jupiter’s moon Europa reveals a detailed view of a puzzling region of the moon’s heavily fractured ice crust.

Covering approximately 93 miles (150 kilometers) by 125 miles (200 kilometers) of Europa’s surface, the image reveals an area crisscrossed by a network of fine grooves and double ridges (pairs of long parallel lines indicating elevated elements in the ice) . Near the top-right corner of the image, as well as just to the right and below the center, are dark spots that may be related to something from below erupting on the surface. Below the center and to the right is a surface element that recalls a musical quarter note, from 42 miles (67 kilometers) north-south by 23 miles (37 kilometers) east-west. The white dots in the image are hallmarks of penetrating high-energy particles from the highly irradiated environment around the moon.

Juno’s Stellar Reference Unit (SRU) — a star camera used to orient the spacecraft — obtained the black-and-white image during the spacecraft’s flight past Europe on September 29, 2022, at a distance of about 256 miles (412 kilometers). With a resolution ranging from 840 to 1,115 feet (256 to 340 meters) per pixel, the image was captured as Juno hurtled past at about 15 miles per second over a portion of the surface at night dimly lit by ” Jupiter shine” – sunlight reflecting off Jupiter’s cloud tops.

Designed for low-light conditions, the SRU has also proven itself to be a valuable scientific tool, discovering shallow lightning in Jupiter’s atmosphere, imaging Jupiter’s enigmatic ring system, and now glimpse some of Europa’s most fascinating geological formations.

“This image unlocks an incredible level of detail in a region never before imaged with such resolution and under such revealing lighting conditions,” said Heidi Becker, the SRU’s principal investigator. “The team’s use of a star-tracker camera for science is a great example of Juno’s pioneering capabilities. These features are so intriguing. When we understand how they came to be – and how they relate to Europe’s history – we learn about internal and external processes that make up the icy crust.”

It will not only be Juno’s SRU scientists who will be busy analyzing data in the coming weeks. During Juno’s 45th orbit around Jupiter, all of the spacecraft’s science instruments collected data, both during the Europa flyby and when Juno flew over Jupiter’s poles 7½ hours later.

“Juno started out completely focused on Jupiter. The team is very excited that we expanded our research during our expanded mission to include three of the four Galilean satellites and Jupiter’s rings,” said Juno Principal Investigator Scott Bolton of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio. With this flyby of Europa, Juno has now seen close-ups of two of Jupiter’s most interesting moons, and their ice shell crusts look very different. By 2023, Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system, will join of the club.” Juno passed Jupiter’s moon Ganymede – the largest moon in the solar system – in June 2021.

Europa is the sixth largest moon in the solar system with about 90% the equatorial diameter of the Earth’s moon. Scientists are convinced that a salty ocean lies beneath a kilometer-thick ice shell, raising questions about the ocean’s possible habitability. In the early 2030s, NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft will arrive and aim to answer these questions about Europa’s habitability. The Juno flyby data offers a taste of what that mission will reveal.

NASA spacecraft zooms Jupiter moon Europa, closest in years

Provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory

