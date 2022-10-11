'Junk insurance' refunds owed to millions of Australians after ASIC report

<!–

There is $1.6 billion waiting to be claimed from 2.7 million Australians who were duped into buying ‘junk insurance’ or faced other dodgy charges.

A royal commission in 2019 ordered financial institutions to set aside $10 billion to repay the risky “junk” policies that were often attached to products such as credit cards and car loans.

Junk insurance is coverage that is considered unnecessary or worthless.

HOW DO YOU CHECK IF YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR A REFUND? Look at your credit card statements and loan agreements Look for the words ‘credit card insurance’, ‘consumer credit insurance’ or ‘loan protection’ (may appear on or near the ‘interest rate changes’ line) If you find these references or similar, you may be eligible for a refund

In its latest report, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission says $1.6 billion is still waiting to be distributed among up to 2.7 million Australians.

One way to find out if you owe money is to use the services of an insurance reimbursement service that will investigate for you.

“If you’ve ever had a credit card, taken out a loan or obtained finance to buy a car, you’ve probably unknowingly paid for unwanted insurance and are entitled to a refund,” said Claimo director Nathan Mortlock.

‘If you are over 60 and have had loans during your life, you are very likely to owe money.

“While any pre-2018 loan is worth investing in, we now know that the 90s were notorious for attaching junk insurance to loans.”

One way to check is to look for the words ‘credit card insurance’, ‘consumer credit insurance’ or ‘loan protection’. These descriptions may appear on or near the ‘interest rate changes’ line.

Financial institutions were ordered to set aside $10 billion to reimburse those who bought “junk insurance” or were subject to other risky charges

If you find these references or similar, chances are you have been charged for unwanted insurance and may be entitled to a refund.

Anyone in doubt as to whether they are owed a refund should contact their financial institution.

There is a special call for customers who have purchased Freedom insurance products from 2010 and 2018, who are encouraged to sign up.

There is more information for these customers on ASIC website.