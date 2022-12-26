june farms "Oh Tannen BaumFire" event 7 and 8 January

WEST SAND LAKE, NY (NEWS10) — June Farms will host its first annual “Oh Tannen BauemFire” event on January 7 and 8, starting at 11 am to 4 pm. bought online.

All attendees can enjoy food and drinks and are also encouraged to leave their Christmas tree. Tickets are $20 per car, allowing entry for everyone in the car, whether you bring a Christmas tree or not.

There will be a food sale, the Pony Cocktail Bar will be open (and heated), and a hot drinks tent will be set up by the campfire. Guests can also walk and visit farm animals during the event.