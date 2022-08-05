July Jobs Report Suggests Biden Is Right about a Recession

The strong jobs report was welcome news for President Biden, who has insisted in recent weeks that the United States is not in a recession, even though it has suffered two quarters of economic contraction.

But the report also defied even the president’s own optimistic expectations about the state of the labor market — and seemed to contradict the government’s theory of where the economy is headed.

Mr Biden has said for months that he expects job creation to slow rapidly, along with wage and price growth, as the economy moves into a more stable state of slower growth and lower inflation.