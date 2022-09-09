Juliette Binoche recalls ugly confrontation with Gerard Depardieu

Juliette Binoche recalls an ugly confrontation she had with Gerard Depardieu after he labeled her “nothing” in a scathing interview in 2010.

The actress, 58, spoke about her tumultuous relationship with her fellow French actor, 73, in a new interview with the guard.

Juliette claimed the actor “smashed a fist in my face,” but it’s believed the French star meant the expression as an expression of shock, not a physical incident.

Juliette recalled how The Last Metro star publicly said she was “absolutely nothing” and “had nothing for her.”

Claims: Juliette Binoche recalls an ugly showdown she had with Gerard Depardieu after he labeled her ‘nothing’ in a scathing 2010 interview (pictured together in 2017)

Of their confrontation, Juliette said, “About three months after he made those statements, I ran into him on the street and said, ‘Gérard, why were you so mean to me?’ He said, “Oh forget it, I say stupid things. Don’t take it personally.”

“I said to him, ‘Okay, but in the end I had to deal with it. And it’s really not cool.’ He said, “Well, I’m just mad at the directors you work with.”‘

“I think he was jealous because I just got the prize in Cannes. He was hurt because I let him handle too many things.’

Candid: The actress, 58, spoke about her tumultuous relationship with her fellow French actor, 73, in a new interview with The Guardian (pictured in February 2022)

When she revealed that they first met when she was 17 because Gerard was working on the 1983 film Danton with a family friend, she said, “So he was such an important figure in my life. And then all these years later he… how do you say that?’

The publication reports that she then mimicked a fist in her face with the journalist asking if she meant a punch.

Juliette replied, ‘Yes! He punched a fist in my face. And it hurt me.’

Gerard’s rep told MailOnline that Juliette used a French phrase that “means she was stunned by Gérard’s words.” They added, “He never hit Juliette Binoche.”

MailOnline has reached out to Juliette’s representatives for comment.

In an interview with the Austrian magazine Profil in 2010, Gerard questioned Juliette’s success in her career.

He said, ‘Can you please explain to me what this actress’s secret is?

‘I would really like to know why she has been so valued for so many years. She has nothing. Nothing!’

He added: “Compared to her, Isabelle Adjani is amazing, even if she is completely crazy. Or Fanny Ardant – she is magnificent, extraordinarily impressive. But Binoche? What has she ever had for her?’

Feud: Gerard previously made disparaging comments about Juliette in 2010, calling her “nothing” in an interview she later confronted him about (pictured in 2021)

About his outburst at the time, Juliette told Radio 4: ‘I understand that you don’t have to like everyone and that you hate someone’s work.

“But in a way I don’t understand the violence. But I think it has to do with himself – something is going on.’

“She said they had dinner together once and he said to her, ‘Oh, you always make great movies.’ I didn’t have an answer to that because I didn’t quite understand what he meant by that.

‘And then, after that, I thought, ‘ah, so it means that – you must make not-pretty films.’ I provoked him without knowing that I provoked him, I think.’

The pair eventually teamed up after the incident, collaborating in 2017’s Let the Sunshine In.

She later remarked that she had forgiven him and said: ‘Even though Gérard has had a huge career, there’s still a little boy in it. And we all have to take care of our little ones.”