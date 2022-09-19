Juliette Binoche, 58, looks incredible as she accepts an award at a Spanish Film Festival

Juliette Binoche was the epitome of elegance as she took the stage on Sunday to receive an award at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain.

The actress, 58, slipped into a silky black jumpsuit for the occasion and showed off her fantastically trimmed figure.

The Chocolat star completed the look with a bright lavender cape with a canary yellow lining and dramatic fringes.

Glamour: Juliette Binoche, 58, was the epitome of elegance as she took the stage to receive an award at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain on Sunday

The Donostia Award is an honorary prize created in 1986 and presented annually to a number of actors and filmmakers.

And Juliette was celebrated at Sunday’s event along with The Fly director David Cronenberg.

The Oscar winner wore her gear in towering black platform heels and adorned the ensemble with a selection of gold jewelry.

Juliette accentuated her age-defying features with a natural palette of makeup as she let her dark locks slide into a bun.

She beamed as she walked onto the stage to thunderous applause and proudly held the award.

Ever since Founded in 1953, the film festival has hosted several international premieres, including Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo and Star Wars.

Speech: The actress had tears in her eyes as she read her thank you speech to the audience

Winners: Juliette was celebrated at Sunday’s event alongside The Fly director David Cronenberg (pictured earlier this year)

Other winners of the Donostia Award include Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Meryl Streep, Francis Ford Coppola and Bette Davis.

It comes after the actress revealed that she turned down three opportunities to work with Stephen Spielberg.

Speak with Variety the discussed star Rejecting the noted filmmaker, she compared him to another in Martin Scorsese, 79, as she called them “male directors.”

She was asked three times if she had really rejected Spielberg when she replied, “I don’t remember very well, but Steven reminded me! The first time was for Indiana Jones 3, because I did The Lovers On The Bridge with Leos Carax.

“The second time, for Schindler’s List, I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs (Jurassic Park), I had already committed to Three Colors: Blue (Krzysztof Kieslowski’s film).

“It would have been nice to do Jurassic Park to see how (Spielberg) makes the movie, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a male director, like Scorsese really is.”

She was asked if she would work with Spielberg or Scorsese in the future.

The actress remained honest when she replied, ‘Of course I want to! Even though I find their approach to cinema very commercial, they have a fantastic technique that they fully possess, and there are storytellers. But their films lack women.’