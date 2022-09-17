Julie Carne and her family rocked by discovery of tumour in visa x-ray

Doctors found a tumor in the breast of the otherwise healthy mother of two

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A ‘fit and healthy’ mother of two who underwent routine X-rays for a visa application was diagnosed with a devastating tumor that was discovered in her breast.

UK-born Julie Carne, 41, applied for permanent residency in New Zealand when she underwent the medical examination and found an ominous shadow in the results.

The active mom is now trying to arrange medical treatment for the condition while she waits to find out if it’s cancer.

However, her surgery will not be covered by the public health system in New Zealand, despite Ms Carne living there with fiancé Tom and her daughters since 2019.

But she insists she’s not bitter — and she says she’s grateful that the visa X-ray caught the potential cancer in time.

“If I hadn’t had the medical checkups, I would never have known about the tumor at an early stage,” she said.

“I wouldn’t have had a reason for the X-ray unless I had gone for residency.”

Julie Carne, 41, lived a healthy and active lifestyle while raising her daughters (pictured) in New Zealand, she never expected a routine X-ray to reveal such a scary tumor

Julie Carne (pictured) was applying for a permanent visa to live in New Zealand when she had to undergo the routine medical examination

Ms. Carne initially had a partner on a work visa, while her fiancé had a work visa as a nurse anesthetist.

When her visa expired, she had to apply for a residence permit, which involved medical checkups.

She said the moment she received her X-ray results was almost too much.

‘I was conquered. The fear was paralyzing. I am a mother of two young girls and the thought of not being there for them was unbearable. It’s still,” she told stuff.co.nz.

The only way to find out if the tumor is cancer is to remove it surgically, as a biopsy cannot be taken.

Staff shortages at Wellington Hospital have delayed Julie’s operations so far.

Julie Carne was looking for her fiancé Tom, an anesthesiologist (pictured) to live in New Zealand for the rest of their lives after falling in love with the country

When she looked like she was due to have a delayed surgery, she found that her visa status prevented her from receiving it in a government-funded hospital.

“We’re not exactly sure what the reason is, and it’s not something we’re upset about,” she said. “We don’t want to make a fuss about the health system or politics.”

The family was told the necessary surgery would cost $40,000.

Julie will also not be able to return to the UK for the surgery as she would be sent straight to the bottom of a waiting list for the surgery.

But family and friends have raised more than $32,000 on a Giveattle page.

“It’s hard to be here without family, to be honest,” she said.

“But the kindness and support we’ve received has been truly overwhelming. We are so, so grateful and it has made us feel more confident than ever that this is our home.

“This is where we want our girls to grow up.”