Julie Bishop tells Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon of work with King Charles’ charity

Julie Bishop’s story about King Charles being “funny” was greeted with awkward silence on morning television — though the interviewers eventually saw the humor.

Ms Bishop gave Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon personal insights from her time spent with King Charles as the former Foreign Secretary and the Australian chairman of his charity The Prince’s Trust.

“He has a self-deprecating sense of humour, he’s very funny,” Ms Bishop said of the new British king.

Ms. Bishop then told an anecdote to back up her claim.

‘An example is when we visited the Port Vila Hospital in Vanuatu in 2018.

“I was holding a little boy who held out his hand to Prince Charles, who was holding a cup of tea at the time, and Prince Charles scooped up some tea as if to give it to the little boy,” said Mrs. king imitated with the teaspoon.

“And I looked at Prince Charles, like, ‘What are you doing?’

“And he said, ‘Come now, Julia, a silver spoon never hurt anyone.'”

Ms. Bishop then looked back at her interviewers with an expectant smile.

However, when the camera turned back to Stefanovic and Langdon, they both seemed frozen as if they didn’t know how to react.

After a few seconds of awkward silence, Stefanovic burst out laughing.

“Look, I told you she’d have some great stuff,” he told Langdon.

Maybe you should have been there.

Ms Bishop, then Australia’s foreign secretary, spent four hours with King Charles in Port Vila, Vanuatu, inspecting the island’s recovery from a hurricane.

He also picked up a souvenir for Queen Consort Camilla, and Mrs. Bishop revealed that her services as a store advisor were needed.

“We picked out a woven basket and hat and then we had to scramble to find some local currency to pay for it, which he eventually did,” said Ms. Bishop.

“I’m sure they’re somewhere in the royal palaces.”

Ms Bishop said she got to know Charles well, especially in her role at his charity, The Prince’s Trust.

“He is extremely intelligent, has a very inquiring mind and asks a lot of questions, is incredibly knowledgeable,” said Ms. Bishop.

She also commented on the King’s “sharp and deep interest in all things Australia” as evidenced by his school years in Geelong and 16 visits to Down Under.

She shared how the King reached out to her after the devastating 2019 bushfires in Australia to find a community that could help the charity.

In the end, they chose the Stokes Bay community on Kangaroo Island for South Australia.

Ms Bishop said the Trust, which the then Prince of Wales set up with his £7,400 ($8,600) severance payment from the Royal Navy in 1976, had helped set up 100 business ventures set up by veterans.

The charity, which also has offices in Canada and NZ, also helps young people and stakeholders create a sustainable future.

On Monday night’s 7:30 p.m. ABC program, Ms. Bishop stated that King Charles will be “a magnificent and refreshingly modern monarch.”

Mrs. Bishop believed that the acting High Commissioner of Australia in London had already had an audience with King Charles.

“That shows what priority he has for Australia,” she said.

Ms Bishop again spoke with admiration of King Charles, with whom she said she had “spent a great deal of personal time” in her capacity as chairman of Prince’s Trust.

“I believe he has a very deep understanding of the role he is to fill, having prepared for it for many, many years,” said Ms. Bishop.

“He has a deep sense of duty and service, having experienced his mother’s reign firsthand.”

Ms Bishop said King Charles, who as Prince of Wales is known for his environmental activism, will remain “passionate” about these issues, but will follow Queen Elizabeth’s lead by not expressing political opinions.

“He’s already said he understands the difference between being Prince of Wales and being a monarch,” said Ms Bishop.

“He has already said that he has a deep sense of constitutional responsibility and I believe he will be above the political struggle.”

“That doesn’t mean he won’t still be passionate about these topics, I expect he’ll continue to do his job through the Prince’s Trust, of which he will continue to be president as king.”

“I’m sure he understands his duties and responsibilities very well.”

Ms Bishop was convinced that the death of Queen Elizabeth would not mean that Australia would immediately become a republic.

“There will be no referendum for a republic this term from the Labor government,” said Ms Bishop.

“That is obvious, because Prime Minister Albanian knows that he needs an election mandate to introduce such a topic.”