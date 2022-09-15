Julie Bishop pays tribute to the Queen with classy detail in her outfit

<!–

Former Secretary of State Julie Bishop paid a subtle but moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II this week.

During an appearance on the Today show this week, the 66-year-old wore an all-black ensemble to signify she was in mourning.

She also wore a pearl necklace, as the late monarch was known for her love of pearls.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Friday at the age of 96.

During the interview, Bishop had some kind words for King Charles III.

She has met the Royal Family “about 16 times” over the years during her travels to Australia, while she is the Australian president of his charity, The Prince’s Trust.

Bishop described Charles as someone with a sense of humor that was “self-righteous” before sharing an experience they had together in Vanuatu in 2018.

“I was holding a little boy who raised his hand to Prince Charles, who was holding a cup of tea at the time, and Prince Charles scooped up a little bit of tea as if to give it to the middle boy,” she explained.

‘And I looked at Prince Charles like, what are you doing? And he said, “Come on, Julie, a silver spoon never hurt anyone.”‘

Bishop said she got to know Charles well, especially in her role with The Prince’s Trust.

During the interview, Bishop had some kind words for King Charles III. Pictured are today’s hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon with Mrs Bishop

“He is extremely intelligent, has a very inquiring mind and asks a lot of questions, is incredibly knowledgeable,” she said.

She also commented on the King’s “sharp and deep interest in all things Australian,” as evidenced by his school years in Geelong and many visits Down Under.

Bishop said the Trust, which the then Prince of Wales had set up in 1976 with his £7,400 ($8,600) severance payment from the Royal Navy, had helped set up 100 business ventures set up by veterans.

The charity, which also has offices in Canada and NZ, also helps young people and stakeholders create a sustainable future.