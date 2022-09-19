Julie Bishop is the epitome of elegance at Nobu Sydney cocktail party

Her flair for red carpet style has earned her the nickname ‘The Minister of Fashion’.

And Julie Bishop exuded glamor and sophistication on Friday when she attended a cocktail party at Nobu restaurant in Crown Sydney in Barangaroo.

The exclusive soirée was hosted by award-winning Japanese chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa, who first visited his Sydney location, which opened on level two of Crown in 2020.

Julie Bishop (center) exuded glamor and sophistication on Friday as she attended a cocktail party at Nobu restaurant in Crown Sydney in Barangaroo

Ms Bishop, who served as Australia’s Foreign Secretary from 2013 to 2018, was the epitome of elegance in a knee-length black dress that emphasized her slender figure.

She accessorized with sparkly heels, statement earrings and a pearl belt from Chanel, and completed her look with a bedazzled clutch and wristwatch.

The retired politician was flanked at the party by Sydney’s social elite, as well as Mr Matsuhisa himself, who is known for his trendy fusion cuisine that blends traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients.

The exclusive soirée was hosted by award-winning Japanese chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa (center right), who visited his Sydney location, which first opened on level two of Crown in 2020

The retired politician was flanked by Sydney’s social elite at the party

Notable for his absence was Mrs. Bishop’s ex-lover, David Panton, who was her “handbag” at every celebrity party or red carpet event she attended.

The couple dated from 2014 to July this year, when Panton, a property developer, abruptly broke up with Ms. Bishop over dinner at a restaurant in Circular Quay.

The jet-set couple had attended a private engagement in London a week earlier to Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

The former deputy leader of the Liberal Party was reportedly caught off guard by the split and Mr Panton later bonded romantically with a woman from the Northern Beaches.

Mr Matsuhisa (pictured with former Miss Universe Australia Francesca Hung) is known for his trendy fusion cuisine that combines traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients

Ms Bishop, who served as Australia’s Foreign Secretary from 2013 to 2018, was the epitome of elegance in a knee-length black dress that emphasized her slender figure

She is decorated with statement earrings and a pearl belt from Chanel

Panton was sometimes described as Bishop’s ‘handbag’ during their eight years together as he was regularly photographed smiling by her side at scintillating social gatherings, barely saying a word in public.

He was largely unknown when he first appeared with Bishop at the 2014 Melbourne Cup, a year after Prime Minister Tony Abbott appointed her Foreign Secretary.

They had been introduced by Bishop’s close friend and retired Liberal politician Bruce Baird and shared an interest in fitness and health.

A seemingly endless series of glamorous outings followed – including repeated invitations to marquees at Flemington Racecourse, opening nights and fashion shows.

Notable for his absence was Mrs. Bishop’s ex-lover, David Panton, who was her “handbag” at every celebrity party or red carpet she attended. The couple (pictured with James Packer in December 2015) dated from 2014 to July this year

Panton, a property developer, abruptly broke up with Mrs. Bishop over dinner at a restaurant in Circular Quay. The jet-set couple had attended a private engagement in London a week earlier to Prince Charles (left), now King Charles III.