Julie Bishop is the epitome of elegance at Nobu Sydney cocktail party

The best revenge looks good! Julie Bishop is the epitome of elegance in a stylish black dress at Nobu Sydney… after being dumped by ex-lover David Panton over dinner

By Jo Scrimshire for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 04:48, September 19, 2022 | Updated: 04:50, September 19, 2022

Her flair for red carpet style has earned her the nickname ‘The Minister of Fashion’.

And Julie Bishop exuded glamor and sophistication on Friday when she attended a cocktail party at Nobu restaurant in Crown Sydney in Barangaroo.

The exclusive soirée was hosted by award-winning Japanese chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa, who first visited his Sydney location, which opened on level two of Crown in 2020.

Ms Bishop, who served as Australia’s Foreign Secretary from 2013 to 2018, was the epitome of elegance in a knee-length black dress that emphasized her slender figure.

She accessorized with sparkly heels, statement earrings and a pearl belt from Chanel, and completed her look with a bedazzled clutch and wristwatch.

The retired politician was flanked at the party by Sydney’s social elite, as well as Mr Matsuhisa himself, who is known for his trendy fusion cuisine that blends traditional Japanese dishes with Peruvian ingredients.

Notable for his absence was Mrs. Bishop’s ex-lover, David Panton, who was her “handbag” at every celebrity party or red carpet event she attended.

The couple dated from 2014 to July this year, when Panton, a property developer, abruptly broke up with Ms. Bishop over dinner at a restaurant in Circular Quay.

The jet-set couple had attended a private engagement in London a week earlier to Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

The former deputy leader of the Liberal Party was reportedly caught off guard by the split and Mr Panton later bonded romantically with a woman from the Northern Beaches.

Panton was sometimes described as Bishop’s ‘handbag’ during their eight years together as he was regularly photographed smiling by her side at scintillating social gatherings, barely saying a word in public.

He was largely unknown when he first appeared with Bishop at the 2014 Melbourne Cup, a year after Prime Minister Tony Abbott appointed her Foreign Secretary.

They had been introduced by Bishop’s close friend and retired Liberal politician Bruce Baird and shared an interest in fitness and health.

A seemingly endless series of glamorous outings followed – including repeated invitations to marquees at Flemington Racecourse, opening nights and fashion shows.

WITHIN THE RELATIONSHIP OF JULIE BISHOP AND DAVID PANTON

Nov 2014: Julie Bishop and David Panton first publicly photographed at the 2014 Melbourne Cup

Dec 2018: The couple attend Karl Stefanovic’s wedding to Jasmine Yarbrough in Mexico

November 2019: Ms. Bishop gives a rare insight into her relationship and why she fell for the property developer

‘He is a very independent minded and successful businessman, and he has a wonderful sense of humor. He makes me laugh,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald

September 2020: Ms Bishop talks about the issues of their long-distance relationship during Covid, with her living in Perth and Mr Panton in Sydney

The couple had been separated for seven months

“The first place I go is to Sydney to see David,” Ms Bishop told The Daily Telegraph about the reopening of the borders.

We FaceTime. It’s not great but it’s all you can do because he can’t get in here (WA) and I can’t go there without having a waiver. It is very difficult, but I know that many families are separated in this way, it is a challenge.’

July 2022: Couple attended London’s St James’s Palace last week for an event honoring Prince Charles’ charity

The news comes six days later, she and Mr Panton broke up

