Julie Bishop ‘happy and fulfilled’ after dramatic breakup with David Panton

Julie Bishop is smiling again after her dramatic split with David Panton.

The former Foreign Secretary, 66, looked radiant and happy as she attended Friday night’s Street Side Medics fundraiser at the Crown in Sydney, enjoying sipping champagne and spending time with friends at the event.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the 66-year-old said: insisted she is the “last person” to give advice to anyone about breakups, saying she is “satisfied” and “fulfilled” with her life in Perth.

Julie Bishop is smiling again after her dramatic split with David Panton. The former Foreign Secretary, 66, looked radiant and happy as she attended Friday night’s Street Side Medics fundraiser at the Crown in Sydney, enjoying sipping champagne and spending time with friends at the event

“My life after politics has been very satisfying,” she said.

Ms Bishop has been distracted from the recent split by chairing several charities and speaking at rallies across Australia.

“Life moves at the same pace as in politics, except I get to choose what I want to do,” she said.

Ms. Bishop said she maintains her incredibly fit body by running regularly and enjoying her recent obsession – yoga.

The 66-year-old insisted she is the “last person” to give advice to anyone about breakups, saying she is “satisfied” and “fulfilled” with her life in Perth. Pictured together in March

“I have always been a runner, so I like to exercise regularly and since Covid I have become a yoga lover. I really enjoy my yoga,” she said.

She typically looked stunning at the event wearing a $919 Valentina Sequin Cutout One-Shoulder Gown from Halston and a $990 Dion Lee Bomber Jacket.

Side Street Medics is a charity that provides free mobile medical services to the homeless.

Mrs. Bishop looked typically stunning at the event wearing a $919 Valentina Sequin Cutout One-Shoulder Gown from Halston and a $990 Dion Lee Bomber Jacket

It comes after Mrs. Bishop’s ex was alleged to have dumped her over a dinner party in Sydney in July, ending their eight-year relationship.

During their partnership, Ms. Bishop took Panton to the United Nations to meet world leaders, Buckingham Palace to chat with British royalty and to the White House where he met Donald and Melania Trump.

The couple first stepped out in public in 2014 and have been pictured at numerous celebrity events over the years, including the wedding of Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough in 2018.

They seemed to be going strong when they recently visited St James’ Palace in London for an event honoring Prince Charles’ charity.

Julie also revealed that she remained distracted from her recent breakup with speaking engagements in Australia

Ms. Bishop also said she goes for a run regularly and has recently started practicing yoga

According to sources close to the former politician, Ms. Bishop is said to have been “blindsided” by the sudden breakdown of her relationship.

Daily Mail Australia understands that she could have found more ways to be with Mr Panton in Sydney.

Ms Bishop appeared for photos for the first time since the split at a mining conference in Perth on July 11, although insiders said she was hurt in the aftermath of the bust and shocked by the way he pulled the pin out like that. suddenly.

Another source close to Ms Bishop was a little less diplomatic about the affair’s sudden end, hinting that Mr Panton’s presence in her inner circle was “dividing” some of her friends and colleagues.

Ms Bishop’s ex reportedly dumped her over a dinner party in Sydney in July, ending their eight-year relationship. Together in the picture in 2015

But ‘JBish’, as she was called in Canberra, continued to be beaten.

“Let’s just say there are a few who might be relieved that it’s over,” one said, adding, “His personality didn’t always suit everyone.”

Mr Panton met Ms Bishop while she was in the midst of her political career as Australia’s Foreign Secretary.

The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for many years with Mrs Bishop who lived in Perth while he lived in Sydney.