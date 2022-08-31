JULIE BINDEL says it time to break from the ever-growing list of identities that make up LGBTQQI

Last weekend, police removed a group of lesbians calling themselves ‘Get The L Out’ from the Pride Cymru procession in Cardiff, alleging the women caused a ‘showdown’ with trans activists and supporters.

Over the decades we have become accustomed to the idea that such Pride marches are something we can all be a part of to celebrate diversity. But this incident tells me, loud and clear, that for lesbians like me, this just isn’t true anymore.

We are no longer welcome at such events; it’s time for us to break with the ever-growing list of identities that make up the current acronym of LGBTQQI.

Has the rainbow acronym expanded to the point that it’s meaningless now? In my opinion, the coalition of votes is now so deeply divided that it just doesn’t make sense to those of us who have campaigned for lesbian and gay equality for years.

In addition to a growing number of lesbians, I believe we have become increasingly invisible and irrelevant in recent decades.

I was told that my 40-plus years of campaigning for lesbian rights and against all forms of discrimination against women is irrelevant because I dared to speak out against Stonewall’s transgender ideology that seems to have taken over the entire gay community . community.

I’ve been labeled “homophobic,” “biphobic,” and “transphobic” because I asked when lesbians will get attention from the so-called LGBT organizations that claim to speak on my behalf.

‘Get The L Out’ is a grassroots campaign group created to fight back. They were at Pride Cymru to protest against the continued invisibility and marginalization of lesbians within the ever-expanding Pride umbrella.

Many gay men have viciously turned against us

This now includes, it seems to me, more straight than gay, what about male “kinks” who have a penchant for smothering women, or those with a foot fetish, all of which can be defined as queer according to modern rainbow flag proponents.

Police accused the women of ‘causing a confrontation’, to which one protester replied: ‘We are lesbians: it’s Cardiff Pride.’

The women made it clear to the police that as lesbians, they have every right to be there. The demand for respect and inclusion need not be confrontational, but Get The L Out made an important point: that Pride has been taken over by groups that seem to have a visceral aversion to lesbians.

Yet it was they who were forced to leave – not the trans supporters who yelled at them and grabbed their banners.

Police claimed that ‘Get The L Out’ had not registered as a protest group for the march and therefore had no right to be there – but certainly at Pride those women should have the absolute right to speak out. They talk about issues that have had a profound effect on young lesbians.

What on earth brought us to this? Why is it that lesbians feel so unwelcome in what is supposedly our own community?

And why have so many gay men joined the extreme trans activists to be so mean to us? The truth is that this schism in the LGBT alliance is nothing new.

I was beaten up in gay clubs by fascists while gay men turn a blind eye, then disbelieved by the police when I reported it. I know many women who have had the same experience.

I was attacked outside the University of Edinburgh after I gave a talk on male violence because I was considered a bigot for disagreeing that ‘trans women are women’.

I thought lesbians had come a long way since the 1970s, when neither we nor gay men were legally protected from discrimination. The word “lesbian” was considered abhorrent and I felt pressured to use the term “gay” to soften the blow.

Neighbors in our neighborhood told me I was a pervert and unsafe to babysit their children; they asked if something had happened in my youth that made me “hate men.”

After meeting feminists for the first time in 1979, when I was 17, I finally started to take pride in my sexuality.

We shared some social spaces with gay men, as we weren’t wanted in mainstream society, but while we played nice, what we had in common was always limited. We were women, after all, and therefore faced sexism alongside other discrimination – often from gay men themselves.

As we entered the 1980s, in addition to Gay Pride parades, we started Lesbian Power marches just for women – named in recognition of the fact that it took a certain courage and tenacity at the time to become a lesbian. to be.

Stereotypes about being “butch” led many women to reject this term, but we’ve managed to overthrow those stereotypes to some degree. Lesbians are often severely punished for sexually rejecting men, and in my experience they are under a lot more pressure to marry a man and do the conventional.

Gay men, meanwhile, have more freedom to live their own lives, and these days, I believe, are much more celebrated in society and popular culture than lesbians.

Lesbians are labeled as bigoted and fascist

Of course, when the AIDS epidemic hit in the mid-1980s, it brought with it terrible prejudice, bigotry, and violence against gay men. Many lesbians directly supported gay men during this terrible time.

Section 28 (the homophobic legislation forbidding schools to ‘promote homosexuality’) was introduced in 1988 by the Thatcher government. This was the very first time lesbians and gay men had been targeted together in legislation, and we’ve joined forces. But for many lesbians, it was an unfortunate alliance.

So cemented together, we became “lesbian and gay,” then gay to add bisexuals; and then the initials of other groups that have nothing to do with same-sex attraction (such as transgender, asexual, aromantic, and queer) are simply added.

The current tongue-twisting acronym, at its most comprehensive I’ve heard it said, is LGBTQQIAAPPO2S. As my friend Simon Fanshawe pointed out, this is more like an unbreakable Wi-Fi code.

While lesbians and gay men have in common being vilified for same-sex attraction, others represented by these letters have nothing in common with us at all. And no one has the right, whether they represent the G, T or Q, to tell lesbians what to do.

Today, the word “lesbian” has been stigmatized again. Young lesbians seem to be under pressure to call themselves queer or non-binary, or become trans men.

And we are under pressure to not only accept the idea that male trans women are lesbians, but also to accept them as sexual partners.

Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley has labeled the idea of ​​lesbians rejecting trans women as “analogous to things like sexual racism.” As someone who grew up being told all I needed was a “good man” to “cure” me from my sexual perversion, this doesn’t sit well with me.

I find it baffling that lesbians can be told that we are bigoted, fascist and discriminatory when we dare to complain that male trans women who identify as lesbians don’t belong in our groups – or in our dating pool.

The ‘Get The L Out’ women, in my opinion, are bravely standing up for the rights of lesbians to be allowed to define what it means to be attracted to the same sex (as opposed to ‘same sex’).

The good news is that Lesbian Power, which went extinct in the 1990s, is back and will be marching in Leeds later this month. For example, I will be there. It is high time we focus on our own needs and community – and recognize that we are no longer welcome at Pride.

We’ve fought long and hard to get lesbians accepted into mainstream society, and we won’t be pushed back into the closet.