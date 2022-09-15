Julianne Moore steps out with film director husband Bart Freundlich

<!–

She turned heads with her glamorous showing at the Venice Film Festival last week.

And Julianne Moore, 61, opted for an entirely more casual ensemble when she set out in London’s Notting Hill on Wednesday.

She was accompanied by her husband of 19 years, film director Bart Freundlich, 52, who was close to her.

Julianne looked cool in an all black ensemble consisting of casual pants, a black top and a matching blazer.

She completed her look with new white trainers and a baseball cap with the Celine logo.

Bart wore a blue sweater with jeans and tied a khaki sweater around his waist.

Julianne was jury chairman at the Venice Film Festival this year.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Other members of this year’s jury, chaired by Julianne, include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

This year’s lineup saw divisive biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, compete for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, has featured in films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Julianne stars in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut in the movie When You Finish Saving The World.

She also stars in the movie May December alongside Natalie Portman and the upcoming movie Mothertrucker.