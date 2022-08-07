Julianne Moore rocks a ruffled black dress as she attends Gowns for Good benefit at Sage & Madison

Julianne Moore was all smiles as she wore a long black dress to the Gowns for Good fundraiser on Saturday.

The 61-year-old actress looked elegant in the sheer and ruffled dress, paired with a black open-toe platform shoe.

The event was held in and streamed live from the Sage & Madison store in Sag Harbor, New York.

Happy! Julianne Moore was all smiles as she wore a long black dress at Saturday’s Gowns for Good fundraiser in New York’s Sag Harbor

The sleeves of the dress were delicate and lacy, with a slit in the middle that let them fall on either side of her shoulders.

It featured a modest square neckline that largely covered the Still Alice star’s chest.

The long skirt had frills that alternated between rows of ruffles and sheer rows teasing her legs.

She wore her famous red hair down, styled the locks in a center section and let them fall over her shoulder in a loose texture.

Looks great: The 61-year-old actress looked adorable in the sheer and ruffled dress and paired it with a black open-toe platform shoe

In Good Company: Attending Julianne at the benefit – which supports The Entertainment Community Fund – was host Cameron Silver

The North Carolina-born beauty tucked the front sections of her shiny locks behind her ears.

She wore an understated pair of small gold earrings and a single gold bracelet.

Moore’s nails were clean of nail polish and she showed up at the star-studded event with a light face of makeup.

Her cheeks were dusted with an airy pink blush and she matched it with her pout, which was also swept with the shadow.

Cameron’s Clothing: The Entrepreneur and Founder of the Decades Boutique in Los Angeles Wore a Monochrome White Look

Accessory: Juliette carried a woven clay bucket bag and slung it over her shoulder

Attending Julianne at the benefit – which The Entertainment Community Fund supports – was host Cameron Silver.

The entrepreneur and founder of the Decades boutique in Los Angeles wore a monochromatic white look.

He layered a structured white blazer over a white button-up shirt with a yellow flower embroidered on the front.

His look was complimented by slipping his feet into a pair of brown leather summer-ready loafers.

Browsing: The movie star looked intently through a clothes rack

Participant: Also present at the affair was former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon

Also present at the affair was former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon, 54.

The reality TV alum wore a two-tone slinky silk wrap dress that hung around her slim figure.

She showed off her perky cleavage in the low-cut style, with spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline.

Her sandy blonde hair was styled in an imperfect middle part and fell over her chest in a beachy texture.

Summer look: Kelly’s sandy blonde hair was styled in an imperfect center part and fell over her chest in a beachy texture

Photo ready: Alongside Cameron and Kelly, Moore took the time for a photo with Fern Mallis, 74, who was dressed in white

In addition to Cameron and Kelly, Moore took the time for a photo with Fern Mallis, 74, who was dressed in white.

The former director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America was dressed in a loose-fitting white frock.

She put on a long silver and gold multi-chain necklace on her clear strands and looked chic with round glasses.

Mixing: The entertainer enjoyed chatting with other guests during the fundraising event

Fashionable: Leeanne Locken and Kara Alloway brought their fashion A-game to the auction

Gowns for Good compiled 40 dresses once worn by prominent figures in the entertainment industry.

The revenue from the auction provides financial support to professionals in the entertainment industry.

The organization, formerly known as The Actor’s Fun, creates a “safety net” for “everyone in film, theatre, television, music, opera, radio and dance,” the organization said. EBTH.