Julianne Moore looks every inch the Hollywood star in a plunging gown at Tár premiere in Venice

Julianne Moore looked absolutely stunning as she graced the red carpet at the premiere of Tár at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

The 61-year-old American actress took the plunge in a glamorous – and equally daring – black velvet dress.

The red head looked like the Hollywood star every inch and completed her look with an incredible diamond necklace and matching earrings.

Julianne’s dress had a strapless design and a deep V cut across the bust and a slim fit design.

The actress, who is known for films like Crazy, Stupid, Love. and the show 30 Rock, makes her porcelain skin glow without a hint of fake tan.

She beamed as she hit the red carpet with makeup including dewy foundation, layers of bronzer, a nude lip and a bronzed eye.

Julianne wore her fiery locks back and out of her face and straightened neatly and looked sleek and glamorous.

Other stars at the Tár premiere included Australian actress Cate Blanchett, 53, who looked stunning in a striking floral and velvet jumpsuit.

Filmed last year in Berlin, the film follows Cate Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár, as she grows up to become the first-ever female conductor of a German orchestra.

The trailer hints that the film, directed by Todd Field, will tackle themes of power and madness.

Business and pleasure: Julianne will also chair the jury at this year’s star-studded ceremony

This is only the third film Field has made and his first since 2007’s Little Children. Despite its limited production, Field’s films have been nominated for eight Oscars.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Julianne will also chair the jury at this year’s star-studded ceremony.

Other members of this year’s jury, chaired by Moore, include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Julianne stars in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut in the movie When You Finish Saving The World.

She also stars in the movie May December alongside Natalie Portman and the upcoming movie Mothertrucker.