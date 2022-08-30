Julianne Moore looks effortlessly chic as she arrives at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Julianne cut more of a chic figure on Tuesday when she landed in Venice for the 79th International Film Festival.

The Oscar winner, 61, who is this year’s judges, beamed as she stepped out of a water taxi to be met by festival director Alberto Barbera.

Julianne opted for a dark blue blazer with gold buttons, layered over a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Shielding her eyes behind oversized shades, the Far From Heaven actress let her auburn locks fall to her shoulders.

The actress slipped her feet into a pair of loafers as she lug her stuff for the stay in a £1,940 Gucci duffel bag with matching handbag.

In the role of president, the star will be the event’s highest accolade, namely the Golden Lion for Best Picture, as well as other official gongs during the festival.

Other judges this year include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, was also spotted arriving in the Italian city, which caught the eye at the city’s airport.

The stunner donned a comfy ensemble after her flight while loaded with countless designer bags.

The Victoria’s Secret angel wore an alabaster cardigan and mocha sweatpants which she layered with a chic blazer.

The brunette beauty opted for a pair of comfy sneakers and shielded her eyes behind shades as she scraped her hair into a messy bun.

She was joined in the arrivals hall by fellow model Grace Elizabeth, 25, who caught a glimpse of her tight midriff in an Ed Hardy vest and jeans.

On this year’s lineup, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, will compete for the competition’s highest award.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking of the line-up, event director Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, juxtaposing established filmmakers with directors seeking confirmation and especially talented newcomers seeking international recognition’.

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that ‘Cinema still wants to try ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the deep relationships that connect people, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push your gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”