Julianne Moore holds husband Bart Freundlich’s arm after enjoying dinner in the Hamptons

Julianne Moore was all smiles after dinner with her husband Bart Freundlich and Tracy Pollan in the Hamptons.

The 61-year-old actress beamed and tenderly held her husband’s arm as they strolled through a parking lot on Tuesday night.

The Academy Award winner was casually dressed in a white cap-sleeved T-shirt and faded blue high-waisted jeans.

The Hannibal star wore light beige Birkenstocks and carried a camel leather crossbody bag.

The beauty wore her signature long crimson locks in loose waves around her shoulders and sported a natural makeup palette with a pink blush and a pink lipstick.

The North Carolina native wore several gold rings and wore a black face mask.

Bart, 52, wore an anthracite gray t-shirt with slate blue pants and white sneakers.

The director of After the Wedding tied a light gray sweatshirt around his waist and carried a brown paper bag.

Earlier in the evening, the pair were seen dining with Tracy, 62, who was wearing a light green floral blouse.

The Family Ties alumna wore her wavy blonde locks parted down the center and down around her shoulders.

Julianne and Bart have developed a long-standing friendship with Tracy and her husband Michael J. Fox, 61.

The Far from Heaven star and filmmaker Hired Hands are regulars at Fox’s annual charity event A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson’s Gala.

On August 23, the couple will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary after meeting 26 years earlier when Bart directed Julianne in 1996’s The Myth Of Fingerprints.

“What’s really funny about it is you say years ago, it was 24 years ago, that’s what’s shocking to us. We’re like, ‘We met 24 years ago?'” Moore marveled. The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020.

“All I can say is that I think you both really want to get married. I feel like I’ve seen situations where things don’t work out for people because one member of the couple doesn’t want to be there. I think if you both invest in it, it’s important.

‘You should really have fun. My god I think they should make you laugh, if they don’t make you laugh it’s just deadly. And somebody asked me the other day if it felt long and long, and I said, “Oddly, it doesn’t.” That’s the nice thing about it, it doesn’t feel long anymore.’

The two-time Emmy winner divorced her first husband, director John Gould Rubin, in 1995 after nine years of marriage.

Family: Julianne and Bart share son Caleb, 24, and daughter Liv, 20. Seen in 2019

Julianne and Bart share son Caleb, 24, and daughter Liv, 20.

In September, Julianne flies to Greenland and Iceland to play retired physical therapist Verna in Lynne Ramsay’s cruise ship revenge thriller Stone Mattress opposite Sandra Oh. Deadline.

On May 23, Moore – with 3M Twitter/Instagram followers – wrote from the Amazon Prime Video project: “I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work with these two!”

But first, audiences can then see the Dear Evan Hansen actress as Spruce Haven CEO Evelyn Katz opposite Finn Wolfhard in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, due out by A24 Films later this year.

Oscar winner Emma Stone produced the mother-son dramedy – based on Eisenberg’s own 2020 Audible Original, which received a 66% rating from critics (out of 87 reviews) on Rotten tomatoes.

