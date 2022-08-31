Julianne Moore greets fans with a wave as she prepares for jury duty at the Venice Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Julianne Moore and Adam Driver were among the early arrivals as the 79th annual Venice Film Festival prepared to kick off on Wednesday morning in the historic Italian city.

The Hollywood stars greeted spectators with a polite wave after they arrived separately by water taxi and the obligatory mode of transport in a city built on 118 small islands and separated by an intricate network of winding canals.

Both will be in attendance when the red carpet finally rolls outside the Venice Lido on Thursday night, with Moore, 61, presiding over this year’s star-studded ceremony.

Driver, 38, will be on hand to promote the latest film White Noise, an adaptation of American novelist Don DeLillo’s best-selling 1985 novel, with the film serving as a curtain during the event before advancing to the New York Film Festival in September.

Here they come: Julianne Moore and Adam Driver were among the early arrivals as the 79th annual Venice Film Festival prepared to kick off Wednesday morning in the historic Italian city

Both looked relaxed as they walked up a jetty before making the short journey to their respective hotels, where they must prepare for their press duties over the next week.

As always, Moore looked stylish in a cream colored double breasted trouser suit as he greeted fans and posed for photos alongside French film director and screenwriter Audrey Diwan, another judge at this year’s ceremony whose film credits include the films Losing It and Contain Happening in other languages.

Conversely, Driver opted for a casual, loose-fitting shirt and jeans as he stepped out of his water taxi carrying a luggage bag before covering his instantly recognizable features with a protective face mask.

In his latest film, he stars alongside Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith in director Noah Baumbach’s film adaptation of DeLillo’s acclaimed postmodernist novel about an “Airborne Toxic Event” and its impact on a small American town.

Hi there: Julianne greeted spectators with a polite wave as she made her first appearance in Venice ahead of this year’s film festival where she will serve as jury chair

Calm: Driver opted for a casual, loose-fitting shirt and jeans as he got out of his water taxi with a luggage bag before covering his instantly recognizable features with a protective face mask

Looks good: Moore looked stylish in a cream colored double breasted trouser suit as he greeted fans and posed for photos alongside French film director and screenwriter Audrey Diwan, another judge at this year’s ceremony

Other stars to come to Venice early include Driver’s co-star Turner Smith and Victoria’s Secret model Grace Elizabeth, who arrived on Tuesday.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.