Julianne Moore and Grace Elizabeth lead the stars at the Cinema Danieli cocktail party in Venice

Julianne Moore was sure to turn heads on Tuesday as she slipped into a plunging black and yellow dress to attend the Cinema Danieli – An Unforgettable Story inaugural cocktail with Variety in Venice.

The actress, 61, dazzled in the eye-catching polka dot number with a daring conical top as she joined the likes of glam model Grace Elizabeth, 25, at the event ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Julianne looked positively radiant as she posed for glam snaps by the water before climbing into her water taxi to head to the party.

Stunning: Julianne Moore was sure to turn heads on Tuesday as she slipped into a plunging black and yellow dress to attend the Cinema Danieli – An Unforgettable Story inaugural cocktail with Variety in Venice

The Still Alice star, who is the president of this year’s jury, showcased her décolletage in the low-cut black dress, with the billowing bottom half adorned with yellow spots.

She teamed her outfit with stylish black heels and a coordinating clutch bag, finishing off her look with gold and black hooped earrings and a gold bangle.

Julianne left her poker straight auburn locks to cascade down her back, while she highlighted her natural beauty with a light make-up palette.

Turning heads: The actress, 61, dazzled in the eye-catching polka dot number with a daring conical top

The star was in great spirits as she was carefully helped by staff into her boat before she made her way to the party where she posed alongside director of the festival Alberto Barbera.

Meanwhile, Grace went braless beneath a navy camisole with a black lace trim as she posed up a storm in the Italian city.

The Victoria’s Secret angel teamed her top with long bootcut indigo jeans which completely covered her footwear.

Gorgeous: Julianne looked positively radiant as she posed for glam snaps by the water before climbing into her water taxi to head to the party

Wow: Julianne left her poker straight auburn locks to cascade down her back, while she highlighted her natural beauty with a light make-up palette

Grace styled her raven pixie cut locks into a side-parting while she highlighted her stunning features with barely-there make-up.

She appeared in good spirits as she stood at the back of the boat and waved to passers by as she whizzed across the water.

This year’s line up will see Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe, battle it out for the competition’s top accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s moving drama The Whale, where he plays an obese professor, will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Speaking about the line-up director of the event Alberto Barbera said: ‘The program is more varied than usual, placing affirmed filmmakers alongside directors in search of confirmation and, above all, talented newcomers aspiring for international recognition’.

Easy does it: The star was in great spirits as she was carefully helped by staff into her boat

Good times: Julianne and her companions were all smiles as she was helped into the water vessel

Duo: Julianne made her way to the party where she posed alongside director of the festival Alberto Barbera

‘But what still prevails is the feeling that “Cinema still wants to try to explore ways of thinking, big themes and big questions, the profound relationships that tie people to one another, the power of feelings and memory and the ability to push one’s gaze beyond the horizon of the present.”.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at the premiere – though will not be part of the competition.

While for the first time in the festival’s history, a Netflix film – Noah Baumbach’s White Noise – will open the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, and Don Cheadle star in the comedy horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror romance Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside the likes of Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter featuring Tilda Swinton.

Dare to bare: Meanwhile, Grace went braless beneath a navy camisole with a black lace trim as she posed up a storm in the Italian city

Style: The Victoria’s Secret angel teamed her top with long bootcut indigo jeans which completely covered her footwear

Beauty; Grace styled her raven pixie cut locks into a side-parting while she highlighted her stunning features with barely-there make-up

Earlier in the day, Julianne cut a chic figure as she touched down in Venice ahead it’s 79th International Film Festival.

The Oscar winner beamed as she stepped off a water taxi to be met by director of the festival Alberto Barbera.

Julianne opted for a dark navy blazer with gold buttons, which she layered over a simple white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Shielding her eyes behind oversized shades the Far From Heaven actress let her auburn locks cascade to her shoulders.

The actress slipped her feet into a pair of loafers as she toted her belongings for the stay in a £1,940 Gucci duffel with matching handbag.

Stunner: Earlier in the day, Julianne cut a chic figure as she touched down in Venice ahead it’s 79th International Film Festival

Designer: The actress slipped her feet into a pair of loafers as she toted the belongings for her stay in a £1,940 Gucci duffel with matching handbag

Beaming! The Oscar winner, who is the president of this year’s jury, beamed as she stepped off a water taxi to be met by director of the festival Alberto Barbera (right)

The role as president will see the star award the event’s highest honour which is the Golden Lion award for Best Film, as well as other official gongs throughout the festival.

Other members of this years jury include Argentinian director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first founded in 1932, celebrating filmmaking from around the world.

Ravishing: Actress Jodie Turner-Smith looked ravishing in a chiffon ombre suit as she touched down in Venice

Arrivals: Also seen arriving ahead of the festival was Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, who turned heads at the city’s airport

Attracting the biggest stars it’s held annually on the island of the Lido in the Venice Lagoon. With movie screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on the Lungomare Marconi.

Also seen arriving in the Italian city was Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, who turned heads at the city’s airport.

The stunner donned a comfy ensemble after her flight while she was laden with numerous designer bags.

Labels: The stunner donned a comfy ensemble after her flight while she was laden with numerous designer bags

Hello! She was joined in the arrivals hall by fellow model Grace Elizabeth, who flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in a Ed Hardy vest and jeans

The Victoria’s Secret angel wore an alabaster vest and mocha jogging trousers which she layered with a chic blazer.

Opting for a pair of comfy trainers the brunette beauty shielded her eyes behind shades as she scraped her hair back into a messy bun.

She was joined in the arrivals hall by fellow model Grace Elizabeth, who flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff in a Ed Hardy vest and jeans.

Gorgeous: The stunner pushed her case through the airport before being met by her chauffeur driven car

Lovebirds: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse appeared in high spirts as they arrived in Italy

Quirky: Tessa Thompson wowed in a sheer yellow and black dress

Star: She teamed the dress with black trousers and toted a patterned bag

Arrivals: Don Cheadle opted for an all-blue ensemble as he threw a peace sign up for the cameras

Project: The actor stars in the festivals opening film White Noise

Blonde: This year’s line up will see Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe (pictured) battle it out for the competition’s top accolade