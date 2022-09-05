WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Julianne Moore amps up the glamour as she attends the Love Life premiere at Venice Film Festival 

Entertainment
By Merry

Julianne Moore amps up the glamor in a silver sequined dress as she attends the Love Life premiere at the Venice Film Festival

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 22:45, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 22:48, September 5, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Julianne Moore made a glitzy entrance when she attended the Venice premiere of Love Life at the city’s 79th Film Festival on Monday.

The actress, 61, stepped up the glamor in a silver sequined dress, a one-shoulder design and cut-out details.

And as chairman of the International Jury of the Competition, the star will lead the group that awards the Golden Lion for Best Picture of the festival, as well as other official awards.

Glitz: Julianne Moore, 61, ramped up the glamor in a silver sequined gown as she attended the Love Life premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday

Glitz: Julianne Moore, 61, ramped up the glamor in a silver sequined gown as she attended the Love Life premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Monday

Julianne’s silver dress featured an all-over embellished design and a cut-out bust as she stunned on the red carpet.

Her copper locks fell freely on her shoulders as they were in a blow-dried style, while her black platform soles were hidden by the dress.

While the beauty opted for a bronzed makeup palette with a nude eyeshadow and subtle orange lip.

Gorgeous: The actress' sequined dress featured a one-shoulder design with cut-out details

Gorgeous: The actress' sequined dress featured a one-shoulder design with cut-out details

Gorgeous: The actress’ sequined dress featured a one-shoulder design with cut-out details

Bright: While her copper locks fell freely on her shoulders while she was in a blow-dried style

Bright: While her copper locks fell freely on her shoulders while she was in a blow-dried style

Working: She took on a whole range of poses while hitting the red carpet

Working: She took on a whole range of poses while hitting the red carpet

Bright: While her copper locks fell freely on her shoulders while she was in a blow-dried style

Adding some sparkle, Julianne wore a ring with glittering diamonds on each hand — other accessories minimal.

Japanese director Koji Fukada’s drama Love Life explores a family and their challenges as they mourn the death of a child.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Radiant: The beauty chose a bronzed makeup palette with a nude eyeshadow and subtle orange lip

Radiant: The beauty chose a bronzed makeup palette with a nude eyeshadow and subtle orange lip

Radiant: The beauty chose a bronzed makeup palette with a nude eyeshadow and subtle orange lip

Accessories: Julianne added some sparkle and wore a ring with glittering diamonds on each hand - keeping other accessories to a minimum

Accessories: Julianne added some sparkle and wore a ring with glittering diamonds on each hand - keeping other accessories to a minimum

Accessories: Julianne added some sparkle and wore a ring with glittering diamonds on each hand – keeping other accessories to a minimum

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

And Julianna leads the international jury of the competition, alongside Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

In addition to the coveted Golden Lion for Best Picture, the jury will also award the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay, ‘Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Movie: Japanese director Koji Fukada's drama Love Life explores a family and their challenges as they mourn the death of a child

Movie: Japanese director Koji Fukada's drama Love Life explores a family and their challenges as they mourn the death of a child

Movie: Japanese director Koji Fukada’s drama Love Life explores a family and their challenges as they mourn the death of a child

Jury: As chairman of the International Jury of the Competition, the star will lead the group that awards the Golden Lion for Best Picture of the festival, as well as other official awards

Jury: As chairman of the International Jury of the Competition, the star will lead the group that awards the Golden Lion for Best Picture of the festival, as well as other official awards

Jury: As chairman of the International Jury of the Competition, the star will lead the group that awards the Golden Lion for Best Picture of the festival, as well as other official awards

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Hailey Bieber shows off her toned abs in…

Merry

Radio 1’s Rickie Haywood-Williams…

Merry

The Today show: Karl Stefanovic explains…

Merry
1 of 4,137

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More