Julianne Moore amps up the glamour as she attends the Love Life premiere at Venice Film Festival 

Julianne Moore made a glitzy entrance when she attended the Venice premiere of Love Life at the city’s 79th Film Festival on Monday.

The actress, 61, stepped up the glamor in a silver sequined dress, a one-shoulder design and cut-out details.

And as chairman of the International Jury of the Competition, the star will lead the group that awards the Golden Lion for Best Picture of the festival, as well as other official awards.

Julianne’s silver dress featured an all-over embellished design and a cut-out bust as she stunned on the red carpet.

Her copper locks fell freely on her shoulders as they were in a blow-dried style, while her black platform soles were hidden by the dress.

While the beauty opted for a bronzed makeup palette with a nude eyeshadow and subtle orange lip.

Adding some sparkle, Julianne wore a ring with glittering diamonds on each hand — other accessories minimal.

Japanese director Koji Fukada’s drama Love Life explores a family and their challenges as they mourn the death of a child.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

And Julianna leads the international jury of the competition, alongside Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

In addition to the coveted Golden Lion for Best Picture, the jury will also award the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize, Silver Lion for Best Director, Coppa Volpi for Best Actress, Coppa Volpi for Best Actor, Special Jury Prize, Award for Best Screenplay, ‘Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or Actress.

Movie: Japanese director Koji Fukada’s drama Love Life explores a family and their challenges as they mourn the death of a child