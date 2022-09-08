Julianne Moore, 61, cuts a stylish figure in a £2,550 Prada sundress in Venice

<!–

Julianne Moore looked just as elegant as she stepped out on Thursday at the International Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

The actress, 61, who has attended a number of events and premieres at the coveted annual film event, looked stylish in a £2550 Prada summer dress.

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star is the jury chairman at this year’s festival.

Out: Julianne Moore, 61, cut a stylish figure in a £2550 Prada summer dress as she stepped out at the Venice International Film Festival on Thursday

Julianne’s dress had a high neckline, long sleeves, a flowing skirt and a chic tie at the waist.

It also featured stylish see-through details and the brand’s iconic logo across the bust.

The red-haired beauty paired the look with beige leather sandals, a black handbag and sunglasses.

Elegant: The movie star’s glamorous dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves, a flowing skirt and a chic tie at the waist

Julianne smiled as she walked through the Italian city.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

Other members of this year’s jury, chaired by Julianne, include Argentine director Mariano Cohn, British author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actress Leila Hatami.

Stylish: The actress paired the look with beige leather sandals, a black handbag and sunglasses

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Julianne stars in Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut in the movie When You Finish Saving The World.

She also stars in the movie May December alongside Natalie Portman and the upcoming movie Mothertrucker.