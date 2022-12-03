Julianne Hough shines in a red dress Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia

Julianne Hough beamed as she took to the red carpet in a striking ensemble on Friday as she attended Women in Cinema at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival.

The Safe Haven actress, 34, opted for a splash of color in a hooded dress as she arrived at the event in Jeddah city.

The professional dancer, who also made a glamorous performance at the festival’s opening night on Thursday, was joined by other talented stars at the ceremony.

Wow! Julianne Hough, 34, opted for a vibrant red dress as she attended the Women in Cinema event at the Red Sea Film Festival on Friday

The former Dancing With The Stars pro slipped into a vibrant red mermaid-style dress with a lace cape that flowed into a train behind her.

The dress was fastened with a halter-style top and clung to her toned body. The length of the ensemble covered her classy shoes as she posed on the red carpet.

Her hair was parted in the middle and combed back into a low cut for a chic touch to her look.

For dazzling effect, Julianne added a pair of sparkling rhinestone earrings, along with a matching bracelet on her left wrist.

Beautiful cape: The red dress featured a long lace cape that flowed down behind her in a long train as she took photos on the red carpet

Color Scheme: The Broadway star added bright red lipstick to match the vibrant color of her dress

The talented star kept her makeup classic, opting for a coat of black mascara, shimmering shadow and a touch of contour to accentuate her cheekbones.

For a finishing touch, Julianne added bright, red lipstick to match her ensemble’s color scheme.

The beauty gave a closer look at her gorgeous dress to her 5.1 million followers by uploading a quick photo to her Instagram story.

The actress and singer were seen posing on a staircase to better show off her eye-catching hooded dress.

Julianne also attended the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday to celebrate the opening night of the ten-day event.

Glammed up: Julianne uploaded a quick photo of herself showing off her look for the evening by sharing a photo on her Instagram story for her fans and followers

Beautiful: The star swept her hair into a sleek bun to show off a pair of shimmering dangly earrings

Unlike Friday’s ensemble, Julianne opted for a monochromatic, all-black look during the first day of the star-studded festival.

She donned a sleeveless black dress with a sheer overlay that flowed around the beauty and included ruffled fabric around her neck for a classy edge.

The International Film Festival of the Red Sea started on Thursday and will take ten days to show a total of 131 films and shorts.

Julianne seemed to be in good spirits as she enjoyed some time abroad in the city of Jeddah to honor talented filmmakers in the industry.

The star made a big move to New York City earlier this year and took on her first Broadway role by starring in POTUS.

Earlier attendance: On Thursday, Julianne attended the first day of the Red Sea Film Festival in a black dress with a flowy sheer overlay

Passed: Julianne will hold a limited residency in NYC on Dec. 7 at the Paradise Club to share her “most vulnerable and hopeful parts of my personal and professional journey through music and dance!” to share!

When we talked about officially settling in Manhattan, the professional dancer inquired Entertainment tonight that she feels, ‘very embraced and welcomed here’.

“And I love New York, it’s so incredible. I’m excited for a whole new energy of this next phase of life, of my career, and what I want to create and put into the world,” she added.

After spending time at the Red Sea festival, Julianne will fly back to the big apple and prepare for her upcoming limited residency at the Paradise Club starting December 7.

The star announced the news on her Instagram page, saying the show will be such a fun, heartfelt and intimate show where I’ll be sharing my most vulnerable and hopeful parts of my personal and professional journey through music and dance!’

The talented artist added to her devoted fans that it was “amazing to create this show in the heart of NYC” and that she “can’t wait to share this experience…”