Julianne Hough rocks a black dress with a thigh-high slit while out with pal Ben Barnes in NYC

Julianne Hough showed some serious leg in a black dress with a daring thigh split as she enjoyed a stroll with Ben Barnes in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park.

Ahead of her final performance on Broadway’s award-winning play POTUS, the 34-year-old actress looked relaxed as she chatted with her longtime boyfriend, 40, on Wednesday.

The duo, who have been friends for over nine years, looked cheerful as they walked down the street after exploring the park, located in the heart of Greenwich Village.

For her laid-back outing, the Dancing With the Stars champ accessorized her chic ensemble with a pair of oversized blacks, a matching tote and white flats.

The friend of the Safe Haven star, best known for his roles in The Chronicles of Narnia and Seventh Son, wore a brown T-shirt, navy blue pants and white sneakers.

Last year, the couple sparked romance rumors on an ice date, after she filed for divorce from Brooks Laich.

Despite looking flirty when they went out for a frozen treat at Salt & Straw, a source told Peopleat the time, that “there is nothing more” about Julianne and Ben’s relationship than friendship.

“They’ve been friends for eight years,” the insider insisted.

In June, Hough’s divorce from her ex-husband was finalized, nearly two years after they initially split in 2020.

They first split in May of that year, though they reconciled for a while before Hough filed for divorce in November 2020.

In February of this year, Hough filed an “undisputed dissolution,” meaning her ex-husband would not challenge the petition.

Hough and Laich issued a statement at the time explaining that a preliminary agreement had already been worked out.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marital or partnership rights, including maintenance, the original of which is or has been submitted to the court,” it read.

They each waved off their right to spousal support, meaning neither of them has to make spousal payments to the other.

The couple started dating in 2014 and got engaged the following year.

They married in 2017, although they had no children together.

Both Hough and Laich have been linked with other people since they broke up in 2020.

In the past year, Hough was spotted locking lips with model Charlie Wison in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in August 2021, Laich officially went Instagram with his new lover Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, before proposing on Valentine’s Day.