Julianne Hough is the epitome of Parisian chic in a voluptuous black mini dress at Fashion Week

She is in the French capital for the annual Fashion Week.

And Julianne Hough was the epitome of Parisian chic as she enjoyed a stroll through the city in between runway shows on Saturday.

The actress, 34, looked sensational in a voluminous black mini dress paired with an expensive YSL handbag.

The Khaite gown featured a strapless neckline with puff sleeves and tulle to give the skirt dramatic volume.

Julianne completed the stunning look with black tights and slipped her feet into slingback heels, also from chic New York brand Khatie.

The stunner added even more drama to the ensemble with a pair of black leather Valentino gloves and shielded her eyes behind oversized sunglasses.

As an accessory with gold jewellery, the color was also carried through to her YSL handbag with matching chain and tassels – which cost a whopping £1,700.

Julianne wore her blond locks tied back while sporting a radiant makeup palette complete with a pillar box red lip.

The TV personality’s divorce from her ex-husband was finalized in June, nearly two years after they initially split in 2020.

They first broke up in May of that year, although they reconciled for a while before filing for divorce in November 2020.

In February of this year, Julianne filed an “undisputed dissolution,” meaning her ex-husband would not challenge the petition.

The couple explained in a statement at the time that a preliminary agreement had already been worked out.

“The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marital or partnership rights, including support, the original of which is or has been submitted to the court,” it read.

They each waved off their right to spousal support, which means neither of them has to make spousal payments to the other.

The couple started dating in 2014 and got engaged the following year.

They married in 2017, although they had no children together.

Both Hough and Laich have been linked with other people since they broke up in 2020.

In the past year, Hough was spotted locking lips with model Charlie Wison in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in August 2021, Laich officially went Instagram with his new lover Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, before proposing on Valentine’s Day.