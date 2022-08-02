Julianna Pena reacts to UFC boss Dana White’s claims she ‘lost a chunk of her forehead’ at UFC 277

Amanda Nunes dominated Julianna Pena in their UFC Women’s Bantamweight title rematch at UFC 277 last Saturday and the latter’s face bore the brunt of the beating.

Pena was left a bloody mess by Nunes after five one-sided rounds, and UFC president Dana White believed she would need surgery for a “lump missing from her forehead.”

Nunes took revenge on Pena at the first available chance after losing her title in December 2021. Pena was dropped several times during the repechage and no judge scored a single round in her favor.

Nunes landed 85 brutal, significant attacks on Pena in just 25 minutes in the octagon

Pena admits she was rushed to hospital after the fight but only needed stitches

However, Nunes was unable to get rid of the champion and while Pena showed admirable courage, many feared she was taking too much damage.

White had said in the immediate aftermath that Pena would need surgery, saying, “Julianna has a big chunk of her forehead. She is now going to a plastic surgeon.

‘(She will) need some time to heal, and then I don’t know. She was pretty confused tonight. It was like five or six knockdowns in the first two rounds. She was injured.

“She needs to take some time off, relax, spend some time with her daughter and then we’ll go from there.”

At the top right of Pena’s forehead you can see the part Dana White is talking about

Pena fought, but she was also knocked to the ground because Nunes was in control for almost 12 minutes

Dana White worried about his fighter but it doesn’t look like Pena will be out of action for long

Pena, 32, revealed she escaped surgery and the cut just needed stitches to close.

“Stronger than a two dollar steak,” she wrote on social media. ‘Thanks for the love everyone! Just a cat scratch that needed a few stitches, no pieces were missing, no surgery was needed. I love you all! We are now 1-1.”

Pena certainly suggests there should be a trilogy between the two, but after such a sweeping loss, it’s hard to make an argument for it right away.

Instead, the idea of ​​a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko seems to be on the radar of Nunes, who has been re-installed as the number one pound-for-pound fighter for women by the UFC.

Number two on that list is UFC women’s flyweight champion, Shevchenko.

Nunes, who has already beaten the Russian twice, said: “She’s a champion too, that would be great.”