Julianna Pena is rushed to hospital after losing a ‘big chunk’ of her forehead in her brutal defeat

Julianna Pena was rushed to hospital to see a plastic surgeon after she lost a ‘large chunk’ of her forehead in her defeat to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in Texas.

The 32-year-old, who was crowned UFC Bantamweight Champion in December, was knocked down three times and left with a gaping gash on her forehead before the judges scored the bout 50-45, 50-44, 50-43 in Nunes’ favor.

The Washington-born fighter received several horrific blows to the head and ended up looking like something out of a horror movie as blood poured down her face.

UFC chief Dana White confirmed she was immediately taken to specialists once her defeat was confirmed by the judges after she kept the distance.

White said, “Julianna is missing a large part of her forehead.

“She’s going to a plastic surgeon now.”

White also admitted that this could be the end of Pena’s incredible, despite only being crowned UFC world bantamweight champion by beating Nunes in a major shock in December.

White added: “It takes some time to heal and then I don’t know.

“She was pretty confused tonight, she got five or six knockdowns in the first two rounds.

‘She was injured. She needs to take some time off, relax, spend some time with her daughter and then we’ll go from there.’

Nunes staged a mixed martial arts clinic to defeat Julianna Pena by unanimous decision after a tense five round battle in front of a crowd of 19,442 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday as she recaptured the bantamweight title.

Nunes’ five-year reign as bantamweight champion came to an end when she lost the title to Venezuelan Pena in December 2021. submission attempts by Pena.

Fighting from a left-handed stance, 34-year-old Pena dropped three times in the second round — twice with her right hand and once with her left — as her opponent struggled to find her reach. On the ground, Pena didn’t fare much better.

Nunes did a series of takedowns in the last three rounds and spent most of her time in the top position, but she had to survive an impending armbar submission attempt midway through the fourth round as Pena fought desperately off her back as Nunes rained. elbows on top of her.

The judges awarded Nunes with a unanimous decision win adding the bantamweight belt to her featherweight title as she regained her status as the reigning champion in two weight divisions.

White added, “I thought it was completely dominant. There were five knockdowns in the first two rounds. There is a big difference between submission attempts and knockdowns.

‘They can’t even be compared. Julianna is tough and her will to win is second to none. She wanted to win.

“I guess, as dominant as Amanda was – and she was dominant tonight – I didn’t think it was close in any way. It was a complete shutout.’