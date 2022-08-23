Juliana Margulies set to return as Laura Peterson in Season 3 of Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show

<!–

Apple TV Plus’ hit drama series The Morning Show welcomes a beloved cast member and Juliana Margulies returns.

The 56-year-old actress has been announced to return as Laura Peterson in the drama series, according to a streaming service press release.

Her character Laura Peterson is an anchor at UBA News, starring Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson.

Margulies joined the cast of The Morning Show in the third episode of the second season in 2021.

Her arrival at UBA shook up the dynamics between Alex and Bradley, and she ended up romantically involved with Bradley in Season 2.

The third season is currently in production, although no premiere date has been announced at this time.

Margulies joins a cast with a new addition in Jon Hamm, who plays Paul Marks, described as a “corporate titan” considering acquiring UBA.

In season two, The Morning Show’s team emerged from the wreckage of the actions of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon), to a new UBA and a world on the move, where identity is everything and the divide between who we present if and who we really are comes into play.

The star-studded cast for season two was led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

Margulies was one of many new additions for season two, including Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.

Season three of The Morning Show will be show run and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (Fosse/Verdon, Homeland, House of Cards), who has a multi-year general deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series.

The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine. Mimi Leder is an executive producer and director.

Seasons one and two of The Morning Show are now streaming worldwide on Apple TV+.

In the first season, Crudup’s performance as Corey Ellison earned an Emmy win in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award.

Aniston’s powerful performance as Alex Levy earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

The series also received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

