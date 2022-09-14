Juliana Castrillon vanishes from Orin Aya festival after hiking through Far North Queensland

<!–

A woman has not been seen for four days after she disappeared while on a forest walk in a national park following a psychedelic festival in Far North Queensland.

Juliana Jaramillo Castrillon, 36, was last seen Saturday morning while walking from Cedar Bay to Home Rule, near Rossville, north of Cairns.

Born in Colombia but now living in Byron Bay, Ms. Castrillon had been to the Orin Aya festival, a four-day music, arts and culture event described as a “psychedelic global gathering” that ended on September 5.

Her best friend Alejandra Correa said she would return to Byron Bay for the weekend but never showed up.

Ms Castrillon had left the festival and was on a walk from Cedar Bay to Home Rule when she went missing

“I know festival people use drugs, but she’s not that kind of person, she likes spirituality and meditation,” Ms Correa told the newspaper. Cairns Post.

An aerial search of the area was conducted Monday and Tuesday but was canceled due to the dense terrain making it difficult to see.

The police and SES volunteers will start a ground search and rescue operation on Wednesday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information on Ms Castrillon’s whereabouts to contact them

The 36-year-old is 169 centimeters tall, has shoulder-length black hair and was last seen wearing a cap.

She has a nose piercing and tattoos on her lower back, foot and her chest.

The trail from Cedar Bay to Home Rule is about 15 to 17 km long and takes about eight hours.

Hikers are advised to be in good shape to undertake the trek that takes hikers through dense rainforest.

Anyone with information on Ms Castrillon’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Police and SES volunteers search the area for the 36-year-old