Julian Nagelsmann reveals Bayern Munich new boy Matthijs de Ligt NEVER trained hard with Juventus

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has targeted Juventus after revealing Matthjis de Ligt’s training comments since his move from the Italian side.

The Dutch central defender completed a £68m transfer from Juventus to the German giants this month and has already given his verdict on the intensification between the two European giants.

Nagelsmann, whose comments last week also upset Spurs’ Antonio Conte’s feathers, has not held back in his brazen assessment of the Italian side’s training regime.

The German coach has been in charge of Bayern Munich since his transfer from RB Leipzig in 2019.

According to La Gazzetta dello SportNagelsmann said: ‘I spoke to him’ [de Ligt] after practice and he told me today’s session was the toughest of the past four years. It was hard, but not that much.’

Bayern have built a reputation for improving the physique and fitness of their players and it seems that De Ligt has felt the full force of that since his arrival.

The Bavarian side had been in America for their pre-season tour of the country – where they faced Manchester City and DC United before returning for the DFL Supercup this weekend.

De Ligt was reluctant to sign a new deal with Juventus after the last two years of his initial five-year contract with the club and as such they were happy to cash in on the Dutchman this window.

Last week, Spurs boss Antonio Conte touched the Bayern Munich head coach as he spoke of his admiration for Harry Kane, with the England captain sparking interest following Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona.

Speaking on Friday during his club’s tour of the United States, Nagelsmann described the price tag as “a problem” even if Kane would take the Bundesliga by storm.

The coach said: ‘Hey [Kane] is very expensive. That’s the problem – but brilliant player. One of two or three who can play as a striker [as well as a] Not a 10 but he is very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet.

He could score a lot in the Bundesliga. I don’t know the price, but it’s really hard for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future.’