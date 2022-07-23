Julian Nagelsmann refuses to rule out a future move for Harry Kane

Julian Nagelsmann does not rule out the possibility of Bayern Munich making a switch to Tottenham superstar Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich, who are looking for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski who left the club in dire circumstances this window for Barcelona, ​​is said to have identified Kane as the perfect man to step into the void left by the talisman pool.

Speaking to the press during Bayern Munich’s preparations in the United States, the young manager refused to rule out a future move for Kane, leaving open the possibility that the England captain might one day join the German giants.

Nagelsmann said: “He’s very expensive, that’s the problem, but a brilliant player, one of two or three who can play as a striker. [as well as a] Not a 10, but he is very strong, brilliant with [his] head and both feet,” he added.

“He could score a lot in the Bundesliga, I don’t know the price, but it’s very tough for Bayern Munich. We’ll see what happens in the future.’

Rumors have circulated that Kane may be moving to the Bavarian club, especially since Lewandowski’s very public departure from the German champions.

Lewandowski, who had only a one-year contract with the German giants, publicly announced earlier this summer that he wanted to leave after something inside him had ‘died’ between him and the club.

Kane himself announced last summer that he wanted to leave Spurs, with Manchester City making several bids for him. It is thought that the Englishman wanted to leave his youth club after becoming disillusioned with the direction of the team.

picture, a German tabloid, reported Friday that Bayern Munich had polled Kane’s representatives during a summer move. The answer is said to have been a firm ‘no’ to a move this summer after he pledged to stay with the club under Antonio Conte.

Kane has less than two years left on his current contract with Spurs and this season will prove decisive whether his long-term future lies in N17 or elsewhere.

Indeed, Nagelsmann is not the only senior staff member at Bayern Munich who has recently spoken about their admiration for Kane as a player.

Oliver Kahn, the legendary goalkeeper, now the CEO of Bayern Munich, described the England forward as a ‘top striker’ but said that was a ‘dream for the future’.

“He’s under contract with Tottenham,” he said.

‘Certainly, an absolute top striker, but that is all a dream for the future. Now we have to see how we can get the squad together for the current season. So let’s see what else happens.’