Julian Nagelsmann blasts his Bayern Munich stars after the German champions lose 1-0 to Augsburg

Julian Nagelsmann criticized his players after Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 defeat at Augsburg on Saturday, marking their fourth successive Bundesliga game without a win.

Although the German champions dominated with 77 percent possession and 19 shots on target, Mergim Berisha’s 59th-minute winner against the run of play was enough to earn the hosts all three points at the Augsburg Arena.

During his post-match press conference, Nagelsmann expressed his frustration and sent a clear message to his Bayern players, obviously disappointed by their lack of creativity and sharpness in the final third.

The German boss told Sky: ‘We are just very, very laissez-faire in the final third. In training, we don’t even have that much of a majority.

‘I think about everything. About me. About the situation. About everything.’

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic admitted he is also ‘a bit worried’ after Bayern’s shaky form in the league.

“We haven’t won in four games in the Bundesliga, we got three out of twelve possible points, so I’m a bit worried,” he explained.

‘You can’t win in the Bundesliga like we played today.’

The Bundesliga giants sit fourth in the division behind Freiburg, Union Berlin and league leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Nagelsmann will be keen for a response after the international break when Bayern visit 15th-placed Bayer Leverkusen before tough clashes with Dortmund and Freiburg.