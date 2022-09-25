Julia Roberts stuns in black tweed as George and Amal Clooney turn heads at History Talks 2022

Julia Roberts looked elegantly chic as she arrived at History Talks 2022 earlier Saturday in Washington DC

The 54-year-old actress opted for a tweed ensemble as she prepared to be one of the talented speakers at the star-studded event.

George Clooney, 61, donned a classic gray suit while his wife, Amal, 44, wore an eye-catching red pantsuit as they also hit the red carpet.

Beautiful: Julia Roberts, 54, turned heads in a classic tweed ensemble as she arrived at History Talks 2022 in Washington DC on Saturday

The Pretty Woman star, who had been asked to be a speaker at the event, looked elegant in a black tweed blazer, which she paired with a matching mini skirt.

To stay warm in the cool, early fall temperatures, Julia added a black, long-sleeve turtleneck sweater under the blazer.

She slipped into a stylish pair of black and white heels that were secured with thin white laces.

The actress was all smiles as she posed for a photo session as she arrived at the Red Carp before entering the venue.

Her brunette hair was parted in the middle and flowed past her shoulders in elegant waves.

Special guest: The Notting Hill actress was one of the speakers at the event on Saturday

Chic: The beauty opted for a black tweed blazer, long sleeve sweater and tweed mini skirt to attend the event

Excited: Julia was all smiles as she arrived at History Talks 2022 and posed for photos on the red carpet

George and Amal Clooney were other speakers at History Talks. The couple are both known for their commitment as human rights activists.

The professional and successful lawyer turned heads in a vibrant red jumpsuit that fell past her ankles.

The form-fitting, sleeveless ensemble was made of a red lace material and molded to her slim figure. She added a pair of gold pointed heels to complete her look.

Her makeup was classically done and a touch of red lipstick was worn to match the color scheme of her outfit.

The Ocean’s Eleven star also dressed to impress in a gray suit which he teamed with a black shirt. The couple lovingly posed for pictures together and took time to snap a few quick snaps with other guests on the glamorous red carpet.

Stylish couple: George and Amal Clooney were a fashionable duo as they arrived at History Talks 2022 together on Saturday

Big night: The couple were also asked to be speakers at the event in Washington DC

Working hard: Both the Hollywood actor and the professional lawyer are human rights activists

George and Amal were spotted with presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winner Doris Kearns Goodwin, who will also speak during the night.

History Talks is a live event that allows audiences and viewers to listen to a variety of speakers such as global leaders, authors, filmmakers and world pioneers, according to official website.

The special limited series also “explores our nation’s past to understand our present and illuminate our future.”

Aside from Julia, George and Amal, other keynote speakers at the History Talks Today show host, Jenna Hager, Malala Fund co-founder, Malala Yousafzai, former first lady, Lara Bush, and the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Busk.

Other stars who attended the event included A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper, who opted for an all-black satin ensemble.

Elvis star Tom Hanks also stopped by, wearing a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

Arrival: George and Amal were pictured arriving at the venue arm in arm in Washington DC

Key Speakers: The couple were pictured with fellow speaker and presidential historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin

Other celebrity guests: Hollywood actors Bradley Cooper and Tom Hands attended History Talks

Professional tennis players and siblings Serena and Venus Williams were pictured arriving for the special occasion.

Venus donned a black jumpsuit paired with a black and white striped blazer with pointed shoulder pads.

Her sister, Serena, opted for an outfit with a pop of color, wearing a moss green short-sleeved dress that fell to her ankles. The duo were also seen posing with Bradley Cooper.

Twilight alum, Anna Kendrick, looked stunning in a dress with different shades of blue, green and orange. Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais also opted for a pop of color in a matching pants and blazer set.

Sister duo: Professional tennis players Venus and Serena Williams were also guests at the special event

Funny moment: The two sisters kept big smiles on their faces as they posed for a quick snap with Bradley Cooper

Colorful ensembles: Anna Kendrick and Garcelle Beauvais turned heads in outfits that had a pop of color

CBS host Gayle King and Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles looked stylishly chic in white dresses.

Elton John’s husband and filmmaker David Furnish donned a black suit and kept the look casual by adding a white T-shirt underneath.

Bradley was later pictured with his five-year-old daughter, Lea, who he shares with supermodel and ex, Irina Shayk.

Eye-catching: CBS host Gayle King and Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles looked stylishly chic in white dresses

Fashionable: Elton John’s husband and filmmaker David Furnish was pictured arriving on the red carpet too