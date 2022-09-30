Julia Roberts stuns at Albie Awards held by her old pal George Clooney and his wife Amal

Julia Roberts draped her stately figure in a statement dress for the inaugural Albie Awards in New York this Saturday.

Co-hosted by Julia’s longtime friend George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, the event played host to a dazzling star-studded guest list.

Among the procession of celebrities pouring into the New York Public Library for the party, Julia made a splash in a striking dress.

Her tight dress was black except for a pink, white, and burnt orange striped section that stretched from her midriff to her cleavage.

The Eat Pray Love star paired the dress with a matching jacket that she fashionably threw over her shoulders without tucking her arms into the sleeves.

She wore her signature wavy blonde hair over her shoulders and accentuated her unmistakable features with makeup.

Julia has a long working history with George, co-starring with him in films ranging from Ocean’s Eleven in 2001 to Money Monster in 2016.

They team up again for an upcoming comedy called Ticket To Paradise, in which they play a divorced couple who team up to prevent their daughter’s marriage.

“I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be awful because there’s too much potential to be great, it’ll just implode on its own,” Julia joked to Variety this year in Cannes.

“I think that should be the commercial for the film, ‘It’s probably going to be terrible,'” she said. “I’m so glad my publicist is on the plane now.”

The Albie Awards are presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justicewho sees them as “brave defenders of justice at great risk for what they do.”

They are named after Judge Albie Sachs, the famous South African lawyer who is in prison and subsequently exiled for his activism against the apartheid regime.

Thursday’s guest list included Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, who, along with George and Amal, formed a storm for the shutterbugs.

Rande, George and a businessman named Mike Meldman were the famous co-founders of the tequila brand Casamigos, which they have been selling ever since.

A staggering number of famous faces walked the red carpet, from Dua Lipa and Jodie Turner-Smith to Drew Barrymore and Phoebe Dynevor to Oscar Isaac.