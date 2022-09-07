Julia Roberts says buddy George Clooney saved her from loneliness

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been friends for decades – they worked together on Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Money Monster (2016), and now they’re working together for Ticket To Paradise.

The 54-year-old beauty said this week that the A-list movie star helped her when she was alone in Australia to shoot the romantic comedy.

“We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time alone since I was 25,” Roberts said The New York Times.

A Friend: Julia Roberts told The New York Times that George Clooney cheered her up when they filmed Ticket To Paradise in Australia. She was lonely because her husband Danny Moder and their three children were not with her; seen in 2019

Shooting took place between November 2021 and February 2022, according to The New Zealand Herald.

While Clooney’s family – his wife Amal and their twins – were on set, Roberts was solo.

She has been married to Danny Modern for 20 years, 53 years. And together they have three children: Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 17, and Henry, 14.

“We started on Hamilton Island with all those wild birds, and Julia had the house just below Amal and me and the kids,” Clooney explained.

“I would come out early in the morning and be like Caa-caa, and Julia would come out and be like Caa-caa.

“And then we’d bring her a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my children.’

Roberts’ family eventually made it to Australia, but they “had to fly to Sydney and self-quarantine for two weeks before she could see them,” Clooney said.

Julia also joked that “it took 80 takes” to film the single kissing scene in Ticket To Paradise.

While teasing their latest movie together, the old friends teased that their on-screen cuddling took “about six months” to perfect.

‘Yes. I told my wife [Amal Clooney]”It took 80 takes,” the actor told The New York Times. “She was like, ‘What the hell is it?'”

Urging Roberts to explain, “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then kissing the one of us.”

“Well, we had to get it right,” Clooney interrupted.

The father of two also revealed that their roles were “clearly written for them” by Ol Parker, who originally penned their characters’ names as Georgia and Julian.

“I hadn’t really made a romantic comedy since One Fine Day – I haven’t managed it like Julia on that forum – but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is into it, I think this could be fun. his,” he said to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Roberts stated that the film “somehow only made sense with” her and Clooney because of their “chemistry.”

“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we’re talking about that,” she joked.

Funny Movie: Directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the movie is a rom-com about two ill-behaved people who rediscover love

They play exes on a mission to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake 25 years ago by getting married young.

In the film, their characters’ daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) meets the love of her life on a post-graduation trip to Bali, where her parents must travel to change their mind.

However, judging by the trailer, it looks like Julia and George’s journey to save their daughter will turn into a journey to heal their own problems with each other.

From fighting to sit side by side on the same plane, to taking tequila shots and embarrassing their child by dancing – it seems like a reconciliation could be on the cards.