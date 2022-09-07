Julia Roberts looks incredible in a black maxi dress at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in London

Julia Roberts was all smiles as she attended her new film premiere Ticket to Paradise in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday.

The award-winning actress, 54, looked sensational in a black maxi dress that sported a number of white love graffiti images over the skirt.

The star added a chic cropped black blazer to the floor-length ensemble and opted for a dazzling pair of silver earrings.

Julia shone with a radiant palette of makeup and styled her long dark brown locks in loose waves that fell over her shoulders.

The Oscar winner waved to fans in the eye-catching dress as she posed in front of some tropical trees and plants.

She was joined at the star-studded event by her co-star George Clooney, who she originally became friends with after portraying a couple in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven intervened.

The 61-year-old actor radiated sophistication as he posed next to Julia for photos in a navy blue three-piece suit and white open-collared shirt.

Julia recently shared how her A-list co-star helped her when she was alone in Australia to shoot the romantic comedy.

“We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my family. I don’t think I’ve spent that much time alone since I was 25,” Roberts told The New York Times.

Shooting took place between November 2021 and February 2022, according to The New Zealand Herald.

While Clooney’s family – his wife Amal and their twins – were on set, Roberts was solo.

She has been married to Danny Modern for 20 years, 53 years. And together they have three children: Hazel and Phinnaeus, who are 17, and Henry, 14.

“We started on Hamilton Island with all those wild birds, and Julia had the house just below Amal and me and the kids,” Clooney explained.

“I would come out early in the morning and be like Caa-caa, and Julia would come out and be like Caa-caa.

“And then we’d bring her a cup of coffee. She was Aunt Juju to my children.’

Roberts’ family eventually made it to Australia, but they “had to fly to Sydney and self-quarantine for two weeks before she could see them,” Clooney said.

Julia also joked that “it took 80 takes” to film the single kissing scene in Ticket To Paradise.

While teasing their latest movie together, the old friends teased that their on-screen cuddling took “about six months” to perfect.

‘Yes. I told my wife [Amal Clooney]”It took 80 takes,” the actor told The New York Times. “She was like, ‘What the hell is it?'”

Urging Roberts to explain, “It took 79 takes of us laughing and then kissing the one of us.”

“Well, we had to get it right,” Clooney interrupted.

The father of two also revealed that their roles were “clearly written for them” by Ol Parker, who originally penned their characters’ names as Georgia and Julian.

“I hadn’t really made a romantic comedy since One Fine Day – I haven’t managed it like Julia on that forum – but I read it and thought, ‘Well, if Jules is into it, I think this could be fun. his,” he said to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Roberts stated that the film “somehow only made sense with” her and Clooney because of their “chemistry.”

“We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we’re going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we’re divorced, so we’re talking about that,” she joked.

Directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, the film is a rom-com about two ill-behaved people who rediscover love.

They play exes on a mission to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake 25 years ago by getting married young.

In the film, their characters’ daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) meets the love of her life on a post-graduation trip to Bali, where her parents must travel to change their mind.

However, judging by the trailer, it looks like Julia and George’s journey to save their daughter will turn into a journey to heal their own problems with each other.

From fighting to sit side by side on the same plane, to taking tequila shots and embarrassing their child by dancing – it seems like a reconciliation could be on the cards.

Ticket To Paradise marks the first time since 2016’s Money Monster that George Clooney and Julia Roberts have shared a top bill.

Before that, the pair played an estranged couple in Oceans Eleven and Oceans Twelve. The film also stars some of the brightest young stars in Hollywood.

Avid viewers of the trailer have already identified Bachelor contestant Romy Poulier in a small speaking role as an airline stewardess who becomes entangled in the animosity between Clooney and Roberts when they are assigned seats in the same row on the long flight to their island destination.

Poulier was known as one of the “mean girls” vying for the love of Nick “the Honey Badger” Cummins and has confirmed she has a small role in the film.