Julia Roberts and George Clooney reveal their favourite Australian city

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Julia Roberts and George Clooney spent much of the year in Australia last year filming their new romantic comedy, Ticket To Paradise.

The pair enjoyed time in both NSW and Queensland during their stay, with most of their journey Down Under taking them to the sunny Gold Coast.

It seems the Hollywood superstars loved the local sights, as they both told The Sunday Project this weekend that they’d love to return.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney spent much of the year in Australia last year filming their new comedy, Ticket To Paradise. The pair enjoyed time in both NSW and Queensland during their stay, with most of their journey Down Under taking them to the sunny Gold Coast. Both pictured

George, 61, was a particular fan of the vibrant Queensland city of Brisbane, and Julia, 54, totally agreed.

‘Everything, I loved it. I loved Brisbane,’ Clooney said.

“Brisbane was great!” Julia screamed in response and seemed genuinely excited about the Queensland capital.

George, 61, was a particular fan of the vibrant Queensland city of Brisbane, and Julia, 54, wholeheartedly agreed. ‘Everything, I loved it. Brisbane, I loved,’ said Clooney

“Brisbane was great!” Julia screamed in response and seemed genuinely excited about the Queensland capital (pictured)

‘What a good city. A kind of living center. We had a great time,” Clooney continued.

“I would love to come back soon and visit Sydney,” he added.

Directed by the director of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Ol Parker, Ticket To Paradise is a rom-com about two ill-behaved people who rediscover love.

Clooney and Roberts play exes on a mission to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake 25 years ago by marrying young. Pictured in Ticket To Paradise

As the pair make plans together to ruin their daughter’s upcoming wedding, they may be able to rekindle the spark they once had

Clooney and Roberts play exes on a mission to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake 25 years ago by marrying young.

Their daughter Lily (played by Kaitlyn Dever) meets the love of her life on a post-graduation trip to Bali, where her parents must travel to change their mind.

If the couple makes plans together to ruin their daughter’s upcoming wedding, they may just be able to rekindle the spark they once had.

It is the fourth time George and Julia have collaborated, after Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Money Monster (2016).