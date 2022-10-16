Julia Roberts, 54, is the epitome of chic in a monochrome ensemble at the Academy Museum Gala in LA

<!–

She received the first-ever Icon Award at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala, which is being held this year for only the second time.

And Julia Roberts looked every inch the award winner on Saturday night as she attended the star-studded gala in Los Angeles.

The actress, 54, looked the epitome of chic in a monochrome ensemble that consisted of a dress, blazer and a pair of heels.

While most of the dress was black, the fabric above the neckline was white and embellished with frills, bringing back memories of 19th century men’s tops.

Wearing her auburn locks in a chic gamine crop, she fashionably draped a black blazer over her shoulders without sticking her hands in the sleeves with a white pocket square.

Julia accessorized with dainty silver earrings and opted for a blush makeup palette with a glossy nude lip.

When it was held for the first time last September, the star-studded event managed to raise a whopping $11 million for the new museum, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Other honorees this year include Doctor Strange star Tilda Swinton, who will be presented with the Visionary Award, which honors ‘an artist or scholar whose extensive oeuvre has advanced the art of cinema.’

The Vantage Award, which celebrates ‘an artist or scholar who has helped to contextualise and challenge dominant narratives around cinema’ goes to Steve McQueen, the director of 12 Years A Slave and Shame.

Parasite producer Miky Lee, who also happens to be vice-chairman of the Academy Museum’s board, will receive the Pillar Award in honor of her ‘exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum.’

Oscar-winning actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Halle Berry will co-chair the gala with TV impresario Ryan Murphy and successful horror producer Jason Blum.

Former TCM host Jacqueline Stewart, who was named head of the Academy Museum in July, heaped praise on Julia earlier this year when it was announced she would be presented with the icon award.

‘Throughout her expansive and illustrious career, Julia has embodied iconic characters and memorable roles. We are thrilled to honor her continued excellence in the industry and contribution to the arts,’ she said.

‘We are deeply grateful to Julia, Miky, Steve and Tilda, to Rolex and our co-chairs and host committee for making our second annual gala a night to remember.’

The Academy Museum opened last year just four days after the first gala, igniting a storm of controversy over its political undertones.

Critics criticized the museum for emphasizing the contributions of various minorities to the American film industry while all but ignoring the white Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe who played a major role in creating Hollywood.

The museum responded to the backlash by announcing in March that it will add a permanent exhibit highlighting the Jewish history of the film industry.