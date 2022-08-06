Julia Haart owns nearly half of her billionaire ex’s $1.1billion company, court rules 

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart owns nearly half of her estranged husband’s $1.1 billion modeling agency, a court has ruled — after former billionaire Silvio Scaglia claimed she was “less than 0.01 percent’.

Haart, 51, broke away from an “ultra-Orthodox” Jewish community in 2013 and made a popular Netflix documentary about it: My Unorthodox Life. She married Swiss former billionaire Scaglia in 2019.

She is now suing him in New York for allegedly ripping her out of half their company, valued between $700 million and $1.1 billion last year, amid a fraught divorce.

She also filed a lawsuit against him in Delaware, where their company is registered.

On Thursday, a judge in the Delaware case ruled that Scaglia gave his wife nearly half of the company, but he still retained the majority stake by the narrowest margin: 50,0004043 percent to her 49,9995957 percent.

The ruling is the latest bombshell in the bitter battle between the former couple over their modeling and media business and other assets.

A Delaware judge ruled that Julia Haart (pictured), star of My Unorthodox Life, owns nearly 50 percent of her ex’s $1.1 billion company, Elite World Group.

Haart (left) is suing her estranged husband Silvio Scaglia (right), claiming he ripped her off half of their modeling agency

Haart argued that Scaglia gave her half of their firm Elite World Group (EWG), but then allegedly ransacked the accounts, fired her as CEO and acted as if he had control, she alleges.

The Swiss entrepreneur, 63, has claimed that his estranged wife actually owns only 50 of the total of 123,765 shares, or less than 0.01 percent.

“The numbers don’t lie,” his attorney, Lanny Davis, wrote in a March 2022 press release. Scaglia owns more than 99% of the voting shares – Ms Haart owns less than 0.01%. That’s a fact.

‘Madam. Haart owns only 50 common shares.’

In the opinion of the memorandum, Delaware Court Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn wrote that on May 28, 2020, Scaglia texted corporate accountant Jeffrey Feinman that the couple was “now ready to accept our wills and the transfer of the remaining 50 percent of the Freedom Holding— complete shares. [sic] Julia.’

Freedom Holding is the company that owns EWG.

On June 12 of that year, Scaglia transferred 61,832 of Freedom’s 123,665 preferred stock, the judge ruled.

But Zurn pointed out that this was only a full 50 percent — it was just 49.9995957 percent.

“The Stock Power is not transferring half of Scaglia’s 123,665 preferred stock under its own terms,” ​​the judge wrote.

Rather, it transfers a half share less than half, or 49.9995957 percent, of those preferred shares. Assuming the Stock Power was effective, Scaglia continued to hold the absolute majority — 50,0004043 percent — of Freedom’s preferred stock. Both Scaglia and Feinman testified that this construction was intentional.”

Haart was fired as CEO of Elite World Group in February, hours before she filed for divorce from her estranged husband after nearly three years of marriage.

Haart, 51, broke away from an “ultra-Orthodox” Jewish community in 2013 and made a popular Netflix documentary series about it: My Unorthodox Life. She is pictured at the show’s premiere with (left to right) son Aron Hendler, daughter Miriam, son Shlomo Hendler, son-in-law Ben Weinstein, and eldest daughter Batsheva

Zurn emphasized that despite the equity inequality, Scaglia told investment bank Jefferies Group that was trying to list EWG that Haart “co-owned me for a while” and that “Julia and I own an equal share of EWG through our own shares.” [sic] joint holding company’.

But Zurn ruled that because Scaglia owned just over half of the shares in the parent company, his removal of Haart from the board and her resignation as CEO was legitimate.

Haart’s attorney, Christopher Milito, told DailyMail.com that the ruling confirms “the inaccuracy” of Scaglia’s claims that the Netflix star owned only 50 shares of the couple’s modeling and media company.

“This decision merely stipulates that, in the worst case scenario, Scaglia owns only one preferred share more than Ms. Haart,” Milito said.

“The court’s decision is a tour de force examination of Scaglia’s years of statements and documents confirming to Ms Haart and the rest of the world that she owned 50 percent.

‘Madam. Haart disagrees with the final decision and is appealing it. But if it holds up, it will be the final piece of evidence proving Scaglia’s fraud against his wife, fraud for which Ms. Haart is already seeking redress in the New York State Supreme Court.”

The Netflix star also alleges that Scaglia attempted to mortgage their $65 million Tribeca penthouse, which overlooks the Hudson River, for $40 million to support his supposedly ailing businesses.

Photos obtained by DailyMail.com show the inside of their $65 million New York penthouse apartment, decked out for a 2021 Thanksgiving dinner, as well as the former EWG CEO who works in the modeling agency’s office

Last month, DailyMail.com revealed emails, texts and photos exposing the split couple’s lavish lives, including a $65 million New York City penthouse, his and her $340,000 Bentleys, and a $53,000 private flight to Mexico.

In her New York lawsuit, Haart alleges that Scaglia attempted to pawn their $65 million Tribeca penthouse for $40 million to support his supposedly ailing businesses.

She also accuses him of using company funds for personal expenses, such as a $53,000 private flight to Mexico in October 2021, claimed as a business trip.

A July 2020 email also reveals that Scaglia allegedly asked EWG’s CFO to “handle” a $14,000 bill for “domestic workers.”

Haart even claimed that her estranged husband filed a false police report against her, claiming that Haart stole her own Bentley from EWG.

The couple each had their own models of the Bentley Mulsanne, with suggested retail prices starting at around $340,000.

Scaglia’s attorney, Davis, previously told DailyMail.com that Haart was trying to “mislead the media” in her lawsuit.

Haart at work in her penthouse. The luxury apartment has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms

He said her New York lawsuit was “similar to claims she made in a Delaware court.”

“After a full trial, the court ruled against her on all counts in April, that is, she does not own 50 percent of the parent company or any of the companies owned and controlled by Mr. Scaglia,” Davis said.

In addition, her own testimony and documents in that trial that she knew before filing the case proved that she did not own 50 percent of the assets of Mr. Scaglia’s parent company.

“She forgot to mention that fact in this latest lawsuit. Apparently she thinks she can mislead the media. Again. She can’t.

‘Madam. Haart has touted her mantra in her book: “Fake it till you make it,” Davis added. “By filing her latest lawsuit, she’s proving that she believes this will work in a court of law. It does not.

“Maybe it’s time for Mrs. Haart to stop lying in court and the media about Mr. Scalia and his companies and facts and start accepting the truth.”

Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new Delaware ruling.