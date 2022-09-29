Julia Haart calls ex-Clinton lawyer Lanny Davis a ‘sleaze merchant’ in new defamation suit

Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart is suing her estranged “billionaire” husband and Bill Clinton’s former lawyer for defamation, in the latest front of the former couple’s court war.

In the fiery presentation, Haart claims that former billionaire Silvio Scaglia used a team to smear her in the tabloids, calling him “a lying, spendthrift schemer” and Lanny Davis, Bill Clinton’s attorney and Hillary champion, “a reckless and notorious publicist.” shoddy merchant.

Scaglia’s lawyers responded with a similarly incendiary response, telling DailyMail.com that Haart is a “con artist” and calling her lawsuit “a publicity stunt by a sad and desperate litigant.”

Haart, 51, and Scaglia, 63, have been arguing over the terms of their divorce and the fate of their modeling company, Elite, in courts in New York and Delaware, with both launching searing accusations of lying, cheating and dirty financial games.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in New York, Haart accused Scaglia of orchestrating a “malicious campaign” to paint her as a “seductress” who “frivolously squandered [Elite’s] cash and other assets behind their backs.”

Haart even claimed that the Swiss businessman once threatened to ‘kill [her] in a second’ if you ever challenged him.

Haart and Scaglia (pictured together in 2017) have been fighting over the terms of their divorce and the fate of their modeling company, Elite, in courts in New York and Delaware.

The Netflix star claims Scaglia and Davis made up a story about her paying a friend to introduce her to the billionaire in 2015 so she could seduce him, and that she scammed his company Elite World Group (EWG) to pay for her own plastic surgery and clothes. . .

Haart starred in the popular Netflix series last year, which focused on her rise in the fashion industry after leaving her strict religious home at the age of 42.

She claims that she instead led the company from financial ruin to a billion-dollar valuation, and that her ex is the one who used the company’s cash for personal expenses.

Haart, 51, broke away from the ‘ultra-Orthodox’ Haredi Jewish community in 2013 and made a popular Netflix documentary about it: My Unorthodox Life.

She became a successful fashion designer and married Scaglia, 63, in 2019.

He originally made his fortune through the telecommunications company Fastweb and purchased the Elite World Group (EWG) modeling agency in 2011.

Haart claims that Scaglia had lost almost all of his money when they married, but that he “transformed EWG from a bankrupt modeling agency to a global media company,” taking its valuation from $70 million in 2018 to between $700 million and $1.1 billion. based on a 2021 investment bank assessment.

In other ongoing court battles, Haart claims he was promised half of the company’s stock rather than full pay as CEO of EWG. Scaglia says his wife rigged the deal, it never went through, and that Haart now owns “less than 0.01 percent” of the company, and judges so far have sided with his version. .

In February of this year, Haart also filed for a restraining order against Scaglia and accused him of spousal abuse. Last month, a New York family court dismissed the claims, saying they were “misleading” and their statements “not credible.”

Judge Douglas Hoffman said in a 29-page ruling that Haart’s testimony “changed significantly from pleading to pleading and affidavit to affidavit.”

Haart had claimed that the Swiss businessman once threatened to “kill” her if she ever challenged him. But Hoffman concluded that the threat, “I will kill you in public view,” was for her reputation, not a threat of violence.

In the latest front of their legal war, Haart now accuses Scaglia of spreading lies about her.

Among the smears Haart says she is the victim of is a February 2022 press release issued by Davis accusing her of an “unauthorized transfer” of $850,000 of her company’s cash that was “illegal” and “possible misconduct.” criminal’.

Haart says the money “was owed to her as a management fee” and that she was authorized to withdraw it.

She claims that Scaglia himself or one of his team told the New York Post that Haart had taken her Bentley “without permission” and that she was “wanted by the police for allegedly stealing a car.”

She says the car was jointly leased by the estranged couple, that Scaglia owned her own second Bentley, that she regularly used the luxury vehicle, and that the NYPD found “no criminal conduct” when they investigated.

Haart is suing Scaglia, claiming he swindled her out of half of her $700 million modeling agency business.

Haart claims that Scaglia defamed her again in July by allegedly having one of his team tell the Post that she was a ‘con artist’ who ‘misrepresented herself’ and paid a friend to introduce Scaglia to her in 2015. so that she could seduce him.

‘She flew all the way [to Tokyo] just to meet me and now I know she paid people to introduce her to me,” Scaglia said in the July Post story. All this was to make me fall in love with her.

In his lawsuit, Haart claims that he had, in fact, arranged a meeting with Elite co-investor Louis Pong to strike a deal to bring his shoe designs to the Asian market and that he had nothing to do with Scaglia.

“At the time Haart first met Scaglia in 2015, she had only left the insular ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York, two years earlier and was still relatively naive to the outside world,” her lawsuit says.

“It was Scaglia who was unfaithful to his first wife long before he met Haart, and it was Scaglia who had an affair with Haart’s predecessor at EWG, Stefania Valenti, CEO of EWG immediately before Haart.”

However, Scaglia’s attorney, Robert Wallack, doubled down in response to his libel filing, telling DailyMail.com: “This is nothing more than a publicity stunt by a desperate and sad litigant.”

‘Millisecond. Haart IS a con artist who paid to be introduced to Mr. Scaglia, DID refuse to return the company Bentley, and DID take $850,000 in corporate funds without permission. And the Court has already found that Mr. Scaglia NEVER threatened to kill her,” Wallack said.

‘Millisecond. Haart lost the corporate case, lost the family crime case, and is now losing the divorce. Courts in two states have ruled that she is a liar, and the fact that she has filed yet another frivolous lawsuit doesn’t change that fact.

“If Ms. Haart believes that these antics will rehabilitate her image or make her relevant, she is wrong, because she has already been exposed for what she is: a fraud.”

Haart claims that Scaglia had already hired her as creative director of his La Perla fashion line when their romantic relationship began.

They separated in 2021, but agreed to delay the divorce until after they went public with EWG or sold it privately.

But the suit says Haart called off their deal and filed for divorce after Scaglia allegedly siphoned off $1.5 million from their joint management company in February of this year, after which she says her ‘defamatory’ slurs began.