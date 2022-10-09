Julia Gillard asked about misogyny speech against Tony Abbott by The Project's Lisa Wilkinson

Julia Gillard is not done teaching male politicians a lesson 10 years after her ‘misogynist’ speech aimed at Tony Abbott made her a hero to many around the world.

Australia’s first female prime minister told The Project on Sunday that sexism still plagues Australia despite some positive changes since her time in the top job.

Program host Lisa Wilkinson took a subtle swipe at Australian leaders who followed Ms Gillard, suggesting they could all learn a lesson from her example.

“Julia, since leaving politics, you’ve been credited with being the best kind of ex-prime minister – dignity, humility, grace, not engaging in the day-to-day political cycle,” Wilkinson said.

‘Did you ever get a call from Malcolm (Turnbull) or Kevin (Rudd) or Tony (Abbott) to ask exactly how you do it?’

‘None. I’m not running a training course,’ Ms Gillard replied to laughter from the panel.

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard says 10 years after her famous ‘misogynistic speech’, much still needs to be done to fight sexism

Sir. Turnbull, Mr. Rudd and to a lesser extent Mr. Abbott has continued to offer their opinions on the issues of the day after their respective times as Prime Minister.

Ms Gillard, who has gone into charity and advocacy since leaving politics in 2013, said while the ‘misogynistic speech’ had ‘resonance’ around the world, there was more to do.

“Misogyny is not solved,” she said. “There are still many things we need to change.”

‘We know that violence against women, domestic violence, gender barriers in careers, when you look at the top of the pyramids in our society, whether it’s politics or business, you still see disproportionately male faces.

‘So more to do. Social media of course presents its own challenges.’

She revealed for the first time that the famous speech in which she rebuked a question from Mr Abbott in Parliament in October 2012 by saying she would not be ‘lectured on sexism and misogyny by this man’ almost didn’t happen.

In her new book Not Now, Not Ever about the speech and what still needs to be done to tackle misogyny, Ms Gillard recalls that her advisers were surprised when she told them ‘I’ll take the answer’.

“Normally I stayed above these day-to-day political tactics,” Ms Gillard said.

Lisa Wilkinson, who interviewed Ms Gillard on Channel 10’s The Project, said the former female leader was a good example of how to behave when absent that her male colleagues should follow

Julia Gillard delivers the famous ‘misogyny speech’ in October 2013 in response to a motion made by then opposition leader Tony Abbott

‘I thought about it, didn’t consider doing it and then decided I would because I was tired of all that – there was another word – but I want to use the word nonsense.’

Despite receiving almost immediate overwhelming feedback from those who congratulated her as she returned to her office, Ms Gillard said it was only later during a trip to India that she realized the full lasting and global impact of the speech.

‘An Indian policewoman said to me, “Great speech”, I really remember that moment because I remember thinking, wow, this is not just going through media in different parts of the world, but is being noticed by women around in the world,’ said Ms Gillard.

‘It gave me a feeling that maybe it would be there a lot longer than I first imagined.’

The speech has spawned countless memes and was reportedly even a favorite that was played frequently in the Obama White House, especially when it came to Mr Abbott.

Ms Gillard said one thing that had improved since her time as prime minister was that sexist behavior was more likely to be named and shamed.

Ms Gillard’s ‘women’s speech’ was said to be a favorite often played at the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency (pictured)

Tony Abbott was infamously photographed in front of derogatory signs against Ms Gillard when he addressed a political rally in 2013

“I think it’s impossible to imagine that a woman in parliament today could be called the things I was without there being uproar and political consequences,” she said.

Sir. Abbott was infamously photographed standing in front of a ‘ditch the witch’ sign while addressing a rally against the Gillard government’s carbon tax.

Another infamous moment was when Alan Jones, during a speech he believed was not recorded, said Ms Gillard’s recently deceased father John was ‘dead of shame’ because of the lies she told.

Ms Gillard also believed that women’s voices and issues were increasingly shaping federal policy, and indeed it was “the story of the federal election in May”, where a record number of women were elected to Parliament.

The baton must now be passed to younger women, Ms Gillard said.

‘I think there are young women who will not just take it (the baton), but grab it and run with it.

“This is a really strong generation coming up.”