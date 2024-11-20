Julia Garner is stony-faced stepping out after Madonna reveals her biopic is in development hell

Julia Garner seemed unfazed as she left a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday.

The Gucci brand ambassador, 30, looked chic in an all-black outfit: sunglasses, long winter coat, handbag and a $1,220 Gucci ‘Horsebit Women’s Loafer’.

The sighting of Julia on the street came three days after Madonna revealed the ‘struggle’ behind resurrecting her. ‘discarded’ self-directed biopic, Who’s That Girl.

“After struggling for days in Los Angeles, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my movie that I’ve been working on… for four years,” the 66-year-old Queen of Pop said. he lamented on Mondays.

“”Size down! Scale down! “Think smaller,” they say. I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged. There are no easy journeys for me. I guess I should be grateful. It forces me to think outside the box. I didn’t have a normal life. I can’t do this the normal way.’

Michigan-born Madge reached out to her 53.6 million social media followers for advice on whether she should turn “the story of my life” into a TV series or feature film.

That same day, a source told DailyMail.com that producers "laughed" at the seven-time Grammy winner's "ridiculous" demand for a $100 million budget.

Madonna co-wrote the screenplay previously titled Little Sparrow with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who was later replaced by Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Secretary).

The self-made superstar cast Garner as herself in June 2022 after a grueling 11-hour audition process and when Universal Pictures passed away in January 2023, she said. eastern time She still had hope: ‘Fingers crossed!’

The three-time Emmy winner has not been photographed with Madonna since May 2023, when they attended famed photographer Steven Klein’s 58th birthday party in Manhattan.

And now that the twice-divorced mother of six wrapped up her $225.3 million, 81-date celebratory tour on May 4, she’s putting much of her energy back into the biopic.

The only other person Madonna was publicly considering for Who’s That Girl was Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox, playing her longtime friend Debi Mazar.

The Material Girl previously directed two box office flops to dismal reviews: Filth and wisdom in 2008, and US in 2011.

In July, Julia played a mysterious role in Zach Cregger’s 2026 horror film Weapons, set in Florida, alongside Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich and Benedict Wong.

The seven-time Grammy winner co-wrote the gutsy script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody, who was later replaced by Independent Spirit Award-winning screenwriter Erin Wilson (left, pictured in 2021).

But audiences will get to see Julia as wife and mother Charlotte in Leigh Whannell’s horror film Wolf Man, which hits US and UK cinemas on January 17.

The remake of George Waggner’s 1941 film The Wolfman reunited Garner with her former Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene co-star Christopher Abbott (M).

But audiences will be able to see Garner as wife and mother Charlotte in Leigh Whannell’s horror film Wolf Man, which hits US and UK cinemas on January 17.

The remake of George Waggner’s 1941 film The Wolfman reunited the Apartment 7A actress with her former Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene co-star Christopher Abbott, who replaced Ryan Gosling as her on-screen husband. Blake.

Julia will also play the Silver Surfer in Matt Shakman’s MCU reboot The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hitting US and UK cinemas on July 25, alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, John Malkovich , Natasha Lyonne and Paul Walter Hauser.

On a personal front, Garner will celebrate five years of marital bliss with Foster the People frontman Mark Foster next month.

The Bronx native originally met the 40-year-old Grammy nominee at the Sundance Film Festival in 2013, but they didn’t reconnect until 2016 over Instagram.