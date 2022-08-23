Julia Fox urges parents to buy their children cleaning tools over toys and ‘teach them life skills’

<!–

Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox took to TikTok Monday to urge parents to buy their kids cleaning tools instead of toys.

The Italian-born, Manhattan-raised 32-year-old recently discovered that her 19-month-old son Valentino (with ex-husband Peter Artemiev) “don’t care about his toys.”

“He’s actually more interested in what I do,” Julia – with 1.5 million Instagram/TikTok followers – noted.

“So I suggest everyone buy their kid a mini mop and mini broom and start teaching them those life skills very early so that when they get into the real world they don’t have to outsource everything. And they know how to do things for themselves. I think that’s very important.’

Fox — wearing a $70.65 Mowalola “Bad Slut” T-shirt — thinks “the idea of ​​childhood was invented as a way to get parents to spend a lot of money on sex that doesn’t really teach your child anything.” ‘

Brand ambassador Alexander Wang went on to claim that “the concept of childhood was not invented until the 18th century” and “before that, children were simply considered little adults.”

On July 23, Julia revealed that she and the private Brooklyn pilot — whom she divorced last year — “conceived” little Valentino “on the roof” of her New York City apartment.

On Monday, Perfect Magazine unveiled its NSFW cover featuring topless Fox spewing water, photographed by Zhong Lin.

Wild BTS footage from the shoot – the scantily clad former dominatrix wore a large curly wig, chewed on a teddy bear and growled on her hands and knees.

Julia’s former flame Kanye “Ye” West won’t be appearing in her upcoming memoir-esque “masterpiece” book, which is “halfway through” and should hit shelves in about a year.

Fox has several acting projects, including Tony Kaye’s dark comedy The Trainer, the Carrie White biopic Upper Cut, and she’s leading the way to play Debi Mazar in Madonna’s self-directed Universal Pictures biopic.